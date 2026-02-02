GOLD/FOREX
British singer Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist Grammy

British singer-songwriter topped charts at home and abroad with her hit 'Man I Need'

AFP
Olivia Dean accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean — who topped charts at home and abroad with her monster hit Man I Need — on Sunday won the Grammy for Best New Artist.

She bested a crowded field that included "Ordinary" singer Alex Warren, girl group Katseye, TikTok dancer-turned-singer Addison Rae, The Marias, sombr, Lola Young and Leon Thomas.

