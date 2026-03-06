Sources say the singer is emotional as loved ones plan support steps
Dubai: Following her DUI arrest on March 4 in Ventura County, California, new details have emerged about how Britney Spears is coping and what those closest to her are planning to do next.
The picture being painted by sources close to the situation is one of a woman who is genuinely distressed, surrounded by people who are hoping this moment becomes a turning point.
Spears' manager Cade Hudson addressed the arrest in a statement, saying: "This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident. Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life. She needs help and support during this difficult time."
He added that her sons will be spending time with her and that "her loved ones are putting a plan in place to set her up for success and wellbeing."
Sources close to her team told US Weekly that they want her in "rehab or a program to help her get to a better place," adding that "everyone around her hopes this will be a wake-up call for her."
Insiders have painted a concerning picture of what life has looked like for Spears in recent months.
"Her behaviour has been going on for months but has been worse recently," a source told US Weekly. "She has a lot of alone time at home which leads her to make bad choices like drinking."
Her son Jayden, 19, is currently spending time with her at home to keep her company while the situation is dealt with. Sources say Spears is upset but, according to insiders, "doesn't truly understand the implications yet."
According to sources cited by Marca, she was "crying and very tearful" while being processed at the police station and felt "ashamed and embarrassed" about what had happened. One insider said: "She doesn't want to let anyone down, including her fans," and that she is "very sorry" for the incident.
TMZ has reported that her team is hoping the judge mandates treatment rather than jail time when she appears in court on May 4, and that Spears herself is not fighting them on this.
Her team is currently in the early stages of putting together a support plan and is exploring a range of options, including mental health services, detox, and dual-diagnosis programmes, which address both substance use and underlying mental health conditions simultaneously. It is not yet clear whether any treatment would be inpatient or outpatient, or whether it would begin before her court date.
What is clear is that the people around her are treating this as a serious moment that requires serious action.
Spears has been living independently since her conservatorship, which controlled her personal and financial affairs for 13 years, was terminated in 2021. Since then, she has written a memoir, sold her music catalogue, and has largely stayed out of the public eye, recently deleting her Instagram account.
The arrest has reignited concern among fans who have followed her journey for decades. For many, the response has been less judgement and more worry, a hope that the people in her corner this time will actually show up for her in the way she needs.
Her court date is set for May 4.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.