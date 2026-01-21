Netflix star Chef Im Seong-keun quits TV career after public drunk driving confessions: 'Entirely my fault'

The controversy reignited after Im revealed on YouTube that he had been caught driving under the influence three times. In interviews, he offered explanations for the 2017 and 2020 citations, attributing the incidents to disputes with designated drivers. In one case, a driver allegedly left him on the roadside; Im said he got behind the wheel, turned on the engine, and fell asleep—resulting in a DUI. A similar scenario unfolded in 2020, when a driver demanded a higher fare, prompting Im to move the car early the next morning, only to be caught.