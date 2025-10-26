Britney Spears seen drunk driving? Video of erratic drive goes viral

Fans say ex Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir is taking a toll on her mental health
Oops she did it again…she got into the papers for something other than her music. Pop star Britney Spears was reportedly seen driving erratically on the road after a night out with a friend in California’s Thousand Oaks, reports Poprant.com.
While she was at a restaurant, she reportedly acted fidgety and seemed unsteady, dropping things from her table. Eyewitnesses have been quoted as saying that she was unsteady on her feet as she exited the building. However, she apparently insisted on driving – some say she almost backed her car into her friend, causing her to jump out of the way.
A video that has since gone viral shows her driving in a chaotic manner, swerving suddenly, tailgating people, and driving into the wrong lane a few times.
She reportedly forgot her gate code and struggled with getting in for a while.
Sources close to the singer say her recent behaviour is a result of her ex Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir, You Thought You Know, which has opened old wounds. The allegations range from holding a knife in a dark room as she saw her children sleeping to having an affair with a dancer.
Besides the driving episode, she has also worried fans with her recent post on social media, where she wrote: "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent ... I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive..."
Spears’ star shot to fame in 1999, when she released her single Baby One More Time. While she would go on to drop many other successful songs, she also had some erratic episodes, the most troubling being the moment in 2007 when she walked into a store and shaved off her locks. In 2008, she was put under a conservatorship, which was only lifted in 2021.
