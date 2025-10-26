GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears seen drunk driving? Video of erratic drive goes viral

Fans say ex Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir is taking a toll on her mental health

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Recording artist Britney Spears in 2012
Recording artist Britney Spears in 2012
AFP

Oops she did it again…she got into the papers for something other than her music. Pop star Britney Spears was reportedly seen driving erratically on the road after a night out with a friend in California’s Thousand Oaks, reports Poprant.com.

While she was at a restaurant, she reportedly acted fidgety and seemed unsteady, dropping things from her table. Eyewitnesses have been quoted as saying that she was unsteady on her feet as she exited the building. However, she apparently insisted on driving – some say she almost backed her car into her friend, causing her to jump out of the way.

A video that has since gone viral shows her driving in a chaotic manner, swerving suddenly, tailgating people, and driving into the wrong lane a few times.

She reportedly forgot her gate code and struggled with getting in for a while.

Sources close to the singer say her recent behaviour is a result of her ex Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir, You Thought You Know, which has opened old wounds. The allegations range from holding a knife in a dark room as she saw her children sleeping to having an affair with a dancer.

Besides the driving episode, she has also worried fans with her recent post on social media, where she wrote: "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent ... I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive..."

Spears’ star shot to fame in 1999, when she released her single Baby One More Time. While she would go on to drop many other successful songs, she also had some erratic episodes, the most troubling being the moment in 2007 when she walked into a store and shaved off her locks. In 2008, she was put under a conservatorship, which was only lifted in 2021.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

CCTV footage, police say, shows B. Shiva Shankar, the biker, refueling his motorcycle at 2:24 a.m., minutes before he lost control and triggered the devastating collision at 2:39 a.m. “His decision to drive drunk turned a moment of arrogance into a tragedy of unimaginable scale,” Sajjanar said.

Drunk drivers are terrorists,’ says top Hyderabad cop

2m read
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant agrees to Rockets 2-year $90m extension

2m read
Britney Spears hits back at ex Kevin Federline after shocking claims in memoir

Britney Spears hits back at ex Kevin's claims of abuse

2m read
LANY, the US-born pop band is coming to the UAE

Tickets for LANY's show in Dubai go on sale this month

1m read