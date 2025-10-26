Britney Spears seen drunk driving? Video of erratic drive goes viral

While she was at a restaurant, she reportedly acted fidgety and seemed unsteady, dropping things from her table. Eyewitnesses have been quoted as saying that she was unsteady on her feet as she exited the building. However, she apparently insisted on driving – some say she almost backed her car into her friend, causing her to jump out of the way.

Spears’ star shot to fame in 1999, when she released her single Baby One More Time. While she would go on to drop many other successful songs, she also had some erratic episodes, the most troubling being the moment in 2007 when she walked into a store and shaved off her locks. In 2008, she was put under a conservatorship, which was only lifted in 2021.

Besides the driving episode, she has also worried fans with her recent post on social media, where she wrote: "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent ... I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive..."

Sources close to the singer say her recent behaviour is a result of her ex Kevin Federline’s tell-all memoir, You Thought You Know, which has opened old wounds. The allegations range from holding a knife in a dark room as she saw her children sleeping to having an affair with a dancer.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.