The singer hit back in new post, saying that it was too scary about how convincing he was
Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, has made a series of serious allegations regarding their co-parenting in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew. The book claims that Spears, the pop star behind hits like Toxic, engaged in concerning behaviour toward their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.
Among the allegations, Federline writes that Spears once struck Preston. He also claims that Spears favoured Jayden over Preston as babies.
“This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop,” Federline writes. “The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful.” He further claims that Spears sometimes disregarded Jayden’s serious allergies, and in one incident, Jayden was hospitalised in Louisiana, reportedly due to ingesting pills. “Whether they were Britney’s or someone else’s, I’ll never know,” he writes.
Federline describes his ongoing concerns about the environment in Spears’ household, citing episodes such as their sons returning from visits with bleached hair that caused chemical burns. He alleges that as teenagers, Preston and Jayden expressed reluctance to visit Spears and even began documenting incidents on their phones, including conflicts over clothing for social media posts.
“How could a mother say that to her son?” Federline writes, referring to an alleged argument in which Spears reportedly told Preston she wished harm on the family. “Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives.”
Spears has publicly disputed Federline’s claims, posting on X that the allegations are misleading and part of a profit-driven narrative surrounding his memoir.
“He and others are profiting off her,” Spears’ spokesperson told Page Six. “All she cares about are her kids … and their well-being during this sensationalism.”
The pop star also shared her own statement directly on social media, criticising Federline for his approach and questioning the motivations behind the memoir:
“Why is HE SO ANGRY … and what’s scary is he’s convincing,” she wrote.“If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine.”
Spears further compared her former relationship with Federline to the struggles she experienced with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, whom she has publicly held accountable for her conservatorship.
Amid the controversy surrounding Federline’s book, Spears has said she is focusing on her personal healing and plans to spend time in her greenhouse, seeking calm and restoration.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox