“This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop,” Federline writes. “The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful.” He further claims that Spears sometimes disregarded Jayden’s serious allergies, and in one incident, Jayden was hospitalised in Louisiana, reportedly due to ingesting pills. “Whether they were Britney’s or someone else’s, I’ll never know,” he writes.