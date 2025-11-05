Qarabag 2-2 Chelsea: Azerbaijani side earn first-ever goal and point against an English team in the Champions League

Chelsea took an early lead through Estevao in the 17th minute, silencing the home crowd. Qarabag responded with two goals before halftime, including a penalty, to go into the break 2-1 up.

In the second half, substitute Alejandro Garnacho came to Chelsea’s rescue, scoring the equaliser to make it 2-2. The young Argentine forward nearly grabbed a late winner, but his shot was well saved. Chelsea’s 19-year-old defender Hato endured a difficult night, struggling to cope with Qarabag’s attacking pressure.