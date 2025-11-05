GOLD/FOREX
Qarabag 2-2 Chelsea: Azerbaijani side earn first-ever goal and point against an English team in the Champions League

Qarabag stuns Chelsea with historic draw in Baku

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder #41 Estevao and Qarabag's Colombian defender #81 Kevin Medina vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League league phase football match between Qarabag and Chelsea at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on November 5, 2025.
Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder #41 Estevao and Qarabag's Colombian defender #81 Kevin Medina vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League league phase football match between Qarabag and Chelsea at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on November 5, 2025.
AFP-GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE

Qarabag produced another spirited performance in the UEFA Champions League as they held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in Baku. The Azerbaijani side, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, showed remarkable resilience against one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Garnacho rescues Chelsea

Chelsea took an early lead through Estevao in the 17th minute, silencing the home crowd. Qarabag responded with two goals before halftime, including a penalty, to go into the break 2-1 up.
In the second half, substitute Alejandro Garnacho came to Chelsea’s rescue, scoring the equaliser to make it 2-2. The young Argentine forward nearly grabbed a late winner, but his shot was well saved. Chelsea’s 19-year-old defender Hato endured a difficult night, struggling to cope with Qarabag’s attacking pressure.

Qarabag’s historic night

It was a memorable night for Qarabag, who secured their first-ever point against an English opponent in European competition. It was also the first time they have scored a goal against an English club in the UEFA Champions League.


Their previous results against English sides were as follows:

  • Spurs 3-1 Qarabag

  • Qarabag 0-1 Spurs

  • Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag

  • Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea

  • Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal

  • Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag

  • Qarabag 2-2 Chelsea

The home team could have even won it in injury time when Oleksiy Kashchuk came close from close range but failed to make clean contact.

Qarabag’s Champions League run

Qarabag have now collected seven points from a possible twelve in their Champions League campaign, losing only once so far. Their results this season include:

  • 3-2 win against Benfica

  • 2-0 win against Copenhagen

  • 3-1 loss against Athletic Club

  • 2-2 draw against Chelsea

The Azerbaijani champions have tripled their overall goal tally in the competition and now stand a genuine chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. Chelsea, meanwhile, had a great result over the weekend but failed to follow it up with a win against relative minnows — a reminder that inconsistency remains Enzo Maresca’s biggest challenge this season.

From code to kick-off: Gulf News' Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
