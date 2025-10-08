It's not too late to pack those bags and ditch the everyday hustle
Calling all mamas and papas. No, it’s not too late to decide on a travel plan for the upcoming break. The really good news is as a UAE resident or citizen, you can enter a number of countries without a visa – or you can get the paperwork sorted upon arrival, making last-minute getaway dreams a reality.
Just bear in mind that each place may have special requirements for different nationalities: Don't forget to check official websites before making travel arrangements.
Whether you are a history buff with a penchant for architecture (Samarkand) or prefer a little downtime by the beach (Seychelles), there's something on this list for everyone.
Here’s a look at places where you can just pack and jet off to:
There are few places in this world where you can see beauty in every corner, and Armenia falls snugly into this category. It may only span 29,743 sqkm, but there's still so much to see and do for the whole family. Head to the capital city of Yerevan to see the dance between old and new illustrated in the architecture. Eat lavash — a flat bread — straight out of a tonir; Tzvzhik, made from veal liver and onions; or Kufta, a meat "soufflé" for a taste of dishes that have been perfected over generations. The greenery of the land will make your heart glad even as you enjoy the juxtaposition of the urban, with all its creature comforts, hugged by the wild.
Time from Dubai: Approc 3h 20m
For a history lesson and food tour all in one place, book your tickets now to Tbilisi. Start with a trip to the Chronicles of Georgia — tall dark pillars tell the story of both the country and Christianity. The capital is a mosaic of cultures — Greek, Russian, and the Middle East — and showcases some of the best of each world. And then, there’s the balance of traditional and modern. On one side of the Mtkvari River lies Old Town, best explored on foot — as long as you have comfy shoes — traditional homes, and the Narikala Fortress, which you can take the cable car to get to. New Tbilisi, meanwhile, is all about sleek buildings.
Take a walk along the Bridge of Peace for a look at both sides of the city. While there's plenty of good food to be had around the city, to truly appreciate the cuisine, take a cooking class with one of the older residents who offer sessions in their homes. Here they’ll teach you (and your young master chefs) how to make Khachapuri (cheese-filled bread) and Khinkali (meat-stuffed dumplings) from old family recipes.
Time from Dubai: Approx 3 hours 30 minutes.
When the sun and sand are a given, it’s time to consider some of the perks of the destination. The azure waters will (at the right angle) offer you a glimpse into ocean life. You can look forward to a number of marine encounters — manta rays swimming beside you? Not so unheard of. Shark teeth at 6 o’clock — it’s possible. Many resorts take over entire islands and look to providing travelers with everything they could possibly need, from food to kids’ clubs and themed events. Which means, you will get some time to yourself, which you can spend on water sports and fruity beverages. Happy travels.
Time from Dubai: Approx: 4 hours and 15 minutes.
If you've got a kid who loves animals — or if you do — this is the perfect spot for your next adventure. Come December, the days will be cool and good for outdoor activities such as hiking or scanning the wild. Forget social media or any of those other digital temptations, instead immerse yourself in safari life for a holiday of a lifetime. Note: While you may not need a visa here, you do need something called an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) , which must be applied for at least 72 hours before your trip.
Time from Dubai: Approx: 5 hours 15 mins
Honestly, if we had to choose a spot for delicious food and plenty of shopping (kids in tow, of course), Thailand would be the place to be. There’s something to be said about viewing the sunrise and sunset from a beach as the kids play volley ball or football on the sand. There are plenty of hiking trails that lead to stunning temples and views. And you don’t have to focus on just the capital city — although, let’s face it, for the shopaholic in you, you might want to make a stop in Bangkok. Take a detour to Chiang Mai, for instance, and you can meet rescued elephants at the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary and perhaps even feed the pachyderms. Kids feel hungry at inopportune times? Don’t worry — Thailand is peppered with small kiosks serving sweet and savory fruit. And don’t forget the floating markets for your souvenirs.
Time from Dubai: Approx: 6 hours
Sometimes, it’s the unusual that pays off with kids — like taking them on a gondola ride as you people watch at Baku Boulevard. Or, visiting Baku's Bubbling Mud Volcanoes and watching their little faces light up as they see little pustules on the surface of the world spitting up hot, mineral-rich mud — think about the photo memory it will make. Want to walk about going ‘Fee-fi-fo-fum’? We’ve got the perfect spot for you. The Museum of Miniature Books has the tiniest versions of various books and as you walk by shelf upon shelf of well-kept tiny tomes, you are bound to feel a bit bigger than you did going in. Among other things to enjoy in Baku are the building’s facades, which double up as canvases for creative performers — there’s some graffiti, yes, but also 3D paintings which will have you doing a double take.
Time from Dubai: Approx. 2.55 mins
Get ready for the air in your hair and a smile tugging at the corners of your lips when you land in Sri Lanka, home to tuk-tuks, temples, and greenery that’s so ubiquitous that it’ll form part of most of your picture frames. Once you’ve seen what Colombo has to offer, from wandering through famous architect Geoffrey Bawa’s House to stopping by street carts for snacks, exploring the Dutch-built Colombo Fort, and breathing in the crisp air at the nearby Sinharaja Forest Reserve, give yourself a chance to go glamping. That’s glamourous camping folks. Take a long ride, which will show you more of the country, to Kottawatta Village where a night under the stars awaits. You’ll be able to see plenty of wildlife here, so keep an eye on your bags and sparkly jewels — the monkeys like new things.
Time from Dubai: 4h 25m
Embrace nomadic culture when in Kyrgyzstan, where it isn't so unheard of to live in yurts. Try the camp near Song Kul Lake for an authentic vibe. This is where not only can you appreciate the untamable ferocity of the wild but also appreciate the miracles of it as you dip your weary bones in hot springs, go horseback riding while a picture-perfect mountainside stretches out in the background, and history seems like a chapter you are living.
Time from Dubai: 4h
Need some downtime, a place where cortisol is just a dirty word you don't even need to speak? Welcome to land of bright blue waters, clean beaches, and an epic roster of water-based activities. Want to see marine life up close and pretend to be one of the fish? You could. Or get yourself a fresh coconut and work on that tan in peace. Either way you'll be in good company — yours!
Time from Dubai: 4h 35mins
History has been etched in stone, drawn in blood and fortitude, and expressed on the buildings that remain - like witnesses to those who passed by and to those who remained. For a lesson in history, in architecture and how intimately the two intertwine, head to Samarkand. Packed with marvels of human expression, spots such as Bibi-Khanym Mosque, Gur Emir Mausoleum, and Ulugh Beg Observatory are calling your name.
Time from Dubai: 3h
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox