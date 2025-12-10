UAE wins the Robotics Olympiad in Jordan and tops the Arab world

The Schools of Research Science won first place among 104 teams from 12 countries
The United Arab Emirates succeeded in winning first place in the Arab world in the 2025 Robot Football Olympics competition, held in Jordan, following a high-level performance delivered by The Schools of Research Science team for the second consecutive year.
The Schools of Research Science team, representing the United Arab Emirates in the competition, managed to capture first place in the championship, which witnessed the participation of 104 teams from 12 countries: the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, Qatar, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain.
The Schools of Research Science team managed to achieve the highest number of points in both the junior and senior categories, excelling over the competing teams with merit and deservedly, surpassing the host country Jordan in the final matches, and claiming the top position, amid celebration from the judging panels.
The Schools of Research Science team consists of Mahra Nasser Al Ali, Sheikha Hamdan bin Kadfour Al Meheri, Omar Mohammed Qasem, Nidal Hani Abdullah, Osama Amro Al Zabda, Aisha Fouad Al Hashemi, Sheikha Faisal Al Tamimi, Mohammed Hamdan Khan, Mohammed Adnan Karima, Azlan Khan, Youssef Maken, and Omar Muayad, under the leadership of coach Abdullah Harb.
The Robot Football Olympics competition is an annual championship that brings together talented students in exciting robot football matches and showcases innovative projects from various Arab countries, celebrating the dynamic intersection between technology and creativity.
With this unprecedented Arab achievement, The Schools of Research Science continue their distinguished journey in Arab and local forums, having won numerous major competitions, most notably: first place in the United Arab Emirates in the UAE Programmer Competition 2025 last November, and second place in the Makex Robotics Competition in China.
The Schools of Research Science, as one of Dubai's largest and most prestigious schools, is an incubator of excellence, supporting its students in achieving accomplishments across various fields, including artificial intelligence and robotics competitions, by providing all necessary capabilities, tools, and means of excellence, thereby enhancing their ability to compete continuously and rise to top positions locally and globally.
