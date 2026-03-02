"The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my six-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. 'Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I am a strong girl papa, don’t worry.' is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people."

Dubai: Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk has shared an emotional message regarding the safety of his family currently in the United Arab Emirates amid regional tensions . His wife and six-year-old daughter are in Dubai, and the singer revealed the personal toll the situation has taken on him.

"At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every person affected."

"I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I am being told today, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful."

