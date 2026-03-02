His wife & six year old are in Dubai, while he's in India but he's confident they are safe
Dubai: Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk has shared an emotional message regarding the safety of his family currently in the United Arab Emirates amid regional tensions. His wife and six-year-old daughter are in Dubai, and the singer revealed the personal toll the situation has taken on him.
In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, Virk said:
"The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my six-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. 'Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I am a strong girl papa, don’t worry.' is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people."
He added that his concern extends beyond his own family:
"At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every person affected."
Virk also acknowledged the efforts of the UAE authorities, expressing gratitude for their work in keeping residents safe:
"I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I am being told today, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful."
He concluded with a message of hope for all affected:
"Let us continue to pray for peace, stability and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon and may all families feel secure and protected."