Sreeja Konidela stands with UAE saying, 'We chose this country and we stand with it'
Dubai: Sreeja Konidela, the younger daughter of Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, has reassured followers that she and her two daughters are safe in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and regional airspace disruptions.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sreeja thanked well-wishers for their concern and said local authorities were ensuring public safety.
“So thankful for every call and message. It means more than you know. We’re safe here in Dubai and well protected. Sending love and prayers for peace and calm,” she wrote.
In an image of the city skyline and the UAE flag near the Burj Khalifa, she wrote, “We chose this country and we stand with it.”
Sreeja’s update comes as tensions in the Gulf region continue to affect air travel and daily life, following recent military exchanges between the US, Israel and Iran. Several international flights have been cancelled or rerouted due to airspace restrictions over parts of the Middle East.
Members of her family, including her father Chiranjeevi and siblings Ram Charan and Sushmita Konidela, have not issued public statements regarding the situation.
Other Indian celebrities currently in the region, including Sonal Chauhan have also posted updates assuring fans of their safety, while Ajith Kumar also reassured his fans that he was safe in UAE following flight cancellations.