GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Indian badminton star Sindhu stranded in Dubai airport

She was travelling to the All England Open in Birmingham

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian badminton star Sindhu stranded in Dubai airport
AP

Dubai: India’s badminton star and two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu revealed that she was stranded at Dubai airport while travelling to the All England Open. She, however, assured everyone that she was safe.

In a post on X, Sindhu shared her distress over the rapidly escalating situation. “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend,” she wrote.

Thanking those who reached out to check on her, Sindhu added that she and her team were safe despite being stuck amid the uncertainty surrounding the war with Iran. “I am safe right now, stranded here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation continues to evolve. The airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting. All of us are hoping to get through this soon. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected,” she said.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have safely arrived in Birmingham. Chirag shared an update on Instagram, posting, “Safely landed in Birmingham before US struck Iran.” Doubles coach Tan Kim Her and shuttler Dhruv Kapila were also seen in the background of the video as Chirag took a stroll in the West Midlands.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiBadminton

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States in Tehran

No Pinoys hurt in Iran attacks, embassies on high alert

2m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Stay away from shrapnel, suspicious objects, warns UAE

1m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes

Sharjah Airport issues passenger advisory

1m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

1m read