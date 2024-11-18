Indian badminton star Sindhu stranded in Dubai airport

In a post on X, Sindhu shared her distress over the rapidly escalating situation . “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have safely arrived in Birmingham. Chirag shared an update on Instagram, posting, “Safely landed in Birmingham before US struck Iran.” Doubles coach Tan Kim Her and shuttler Dhruv Kapila were also seen in the background of the video as Chirag took a stroll in the West Midlands.

Thanking those who reached out to check on her, Sindhu added that she and her team were safe despite being stuck amid the uncertainty surrounding the war with Iran. “I am safe right now, stranded here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation continues to evolve. The airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting. All of us are hoping to get through this soon. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected,” she said.

