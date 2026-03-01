GOLD/FOREX
Emirates suspends Dubai flights until 3pm today as US, Israel war on Iran continues

Emirates urged travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The airline said it is actively monitoring developments
AFP

Dubai: Emirates has announced that all operations to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended until 15:00 (UAE time) on Sunday, March 1, due to multiple regional airspace closures.

The airline said passengers scheduled to travel within the next 72 hours can either rebook on an alternative flight to their intended destination within 10 days of their original travel date or request a refund.

Customers who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents, while those who booked directly with Emirates should contact the airline.

Emirates urged travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and ensure their contact details are updated through the airline’s booking management system to receive the latest notifications.

The airline said it is actively monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities. It also apologised for the inconvenience caused, stressing that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
