GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

US, Israel war on Iran: Sharjah Airport issues passenger advisory

Number of flights cancelled or delayed due to partial closure of UAE airspace

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Picture used for illustrative purposes
Picture used for illustrative purposes
GULF NEWS ARCHIVE

Sharjah: Sharjah Airport has advised all passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information, as a number of flights have been cancelled or delayed today due to the temporary and partial closure of the UAE’s airspace, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of flights and crews.

“We strongly encourage passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport,” Sharjah Airport said on Saturday.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US and Israel launch an attack on Iran, as President Donald Trump confirms "major combat operations" are under way

UAE intercepts new wave of Iranian missiles

10m ago19m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

1h ago1m read
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date via the airline’s booking management system.

flydubai cancels flights to Iran, Israel

1m read
The new route will operate 5 flights per week, giving passengers more travel options and boosting air connectivity between the UAE and India.

New Sharjah – India flight launched by SpiceJet

1m read