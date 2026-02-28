Number of flights cancelled or delayed due to partial closure of UAE airspace
Sharjah: Sharjah Airport has advised all passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information, as a number of flights have been cancelled or delayed today due to the temporary and partial closure of the UAE’s airspace, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of flights and crews.
“We strongly encourage passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport,” Sharjah Airport said on Saturday.