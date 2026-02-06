GOLD/FOREX
New India -UAE flight launched: Budget airline SpiceJet to operate trips to Sharjah

India remains one of Sharjah’s largest markets

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The new route will operate 5 flights per week, giving passengers more travel options and boosting air connectivity between the UAE and India.
Dubai: Sharjah Airport Authority and Indian budget carrier SpiceJet, on Friday, announced the launch of a new flight between Ahmedabad and Sharjah.

Sharjah Airport shared on X that SpiceJet’s inaugural flight connecting the emirate with Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The launch was marked in the presence of officials from Sharjah Airport Authority, SpiceJet Airlines and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The announcement read, “The route will operate five weekly flights, offering travellers more flexible and comfortable options and strengthening air connectivity between the UAE and the Republic of India.”

Officials said the service strengthens Sharjah’s position as a key regional aviation hub and supports growing demand for travel between the two countries, driven by tourism, trade and strong people-to-people ties.

India remains one of Sharjah Airport’s largest markets, with sustained passenger growth and increasing interest from airlines expanding their regional networks.

