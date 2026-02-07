GOLD/FOREX
Uber hit with $8.5 million verdict in rape case — and it could open the floodgates

Jury orders compensation to a woman who claimed she was raped by her Uber driver

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
The headquarters of Uber in San Francisco.
AP

A jury has ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million to a woman who says she was raped by her Uber driver — a verdict that could seriously shape what happens next in thousands of similar lawsuits against the company.

The case was brought by Jaylynn Dean, who sued Uber in 2023.

She says she was raped by her driver during a ride in November 2021, and that Uber failed to protect riders despite marketing itself as a provider of “safe rides.”

On Thursday, a federal jury in Arizona ruled that Uber was legally responsible because the driver was acting as an “apparent agent” of the company at the time.

Major win

The jury stopped short of saying Uber was negligent or that its app design was defective — and it refused to award punitive damages.

Dean was awarded $8.5 million, far less than the $144 million her lawyers had asked for, but still a major win for plaintiffs watching closely.

Rachel Abrams, a lawyer representing Dean, told CNN that the verdict is “a sign of what’s to come.”

Why this case matters

Uber has spent years fighting off claims that it should be held responsible when drivers sexually assault passengers.

Dean’s case is the first “bellwether” trial — basically a test run — out of around 3,000 similar lawsuits that have been grouped together in federal court.

Legal experts say these early trials don’t decide the other cases outright, but they do shape how both sides approach settlements and future trials.

Notably, this wasn’t Uber’s first case.

A California state case that went to trial earlier ended very differently: that jury found Uber was not liable.

Billions potentially on the line

Even though bellwether verdicts aren’t binding on the rest of the cases, the financial stakes are massive.

If juries in other cases rule the same way they did in Dean’s trial, Uber could be facing tens of billions of dollars in damages.

Uber, worth more than $150 billion globally, says it plans to appeal.

In a statement, a company spokesperson emphasized what the jury didn’t find:

“The jury rejected claims that Uber was negligent and that our safety systems were defective. They awarded far less than what was sought and declined punitive damages entirely. This verdict affirms that Uber acted responsibly.”

More trials coming

Beyond the federal lawsuits, about 500 additional cases are consolidated in California state court. One of those already went to trial — and again, Uber walked away without liability.

With one federal jury siding with a survivor and one state jury siding with Uber, experts say a big settlement is probably not happening anytime soon.

Safety upgrades — and ongoing concerns

Uber has rolled out multiple safety features over the years, including:

  • Ride-sharing with trusted contacts

  • Annual driver background checks

  • In-app audio recording during trips

  • An option (launched last year) for women riders to request women drivers

Still, concerns haven’t gone away.

In September, members of the US House sent a letter to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, asking for a briefing on how the company prevents and responds to sexual assault by drivers.

Uber said it welcomed the chance to explain its safety policies and partnerships.

Lyft, Uber’s biggest competitor, has also faced similar lawsuits and has promoted its own safety tools.

Timeline: Sexual assault cases vs. Uber

Uber’s safety issues didn’t come out of nowhere.

2017–2018

  • Uber records nearly 6,000 sexual assault reports, later disclosed in its first safety report. In 2018, a CNN investigation identified at least 103 Uber drivers in the US accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers over a four-year period.

2018

  • CNN investigation identifies 100+ drivers accused of sexual assault or abuse.

2019

  • Uber released its first-ever public safety report, disclosing 5,981 sexual assault reports from 2017 and 2018.

2021

  • Jaylynn Dean alleges she was raped by her Uber driver.

2021–2022

  • Uber reports 2,717 sexual assault and misconduct incidents. Uber maintains that more than 99.9% of rides happen without any reported safety incident.

2023

  • Dean files her lawsuit.

  • Roughly 3,000 federal cases and 500 California cases are consolidated.

September 2024

  • California jury finds Uber not liable in first state "bellwether" trial.

February 2025

  • Federal jury in Arizona orders Uber to pay $8.5 million to Dean — the first federal bellwether verdict.

