Apparel Group x Hackett London welcomes Carlos Sainz, father and son, to Dubai for the Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign launch

Apparel Group, a multibillion-dollar retail conglomerate, in partnership with AWWG, proudly hosted the exclusive launch of Hackett London’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Campaign, “Tradition and Modernity: A Winter Together”, at the brand’s Dubai Hills Mall store. The event marks a major moment bringing British heritage to the heart of Dubai and represents a key milestone for the AWWG group as it strengthens its presence in the Middle East, showcases its portfolio of iconic brands, and connects with a discerning luxury audience.