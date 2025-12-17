Apparel Group x Hackett London welcomes Carlos Sainz, father and son, to Dubai for the Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign launch

The event marks a major moment bringing British heritage to the heart of Dubai
Apparel Group, a multibillion-dollar retail conglomerate, in partnership with AWWG, proudly hosted the exclusive launch of Hackett London’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Campaign, “Tradition and Modernity: A Winter Together”, at the brand’s Dubai Hills Mall store. The event marks a major moment bringing British heritage to the heart of Dubai and represents a key milestone for the AWWG group as it strengthens its presence in the Middle East, showcases its portfolio of iconic brands, and connects with a discerning luxury audience.
The evening welcomed the iconic campaign ambassadors Carlos Sainz, father and son, who made a striking entrance through the Dubai Hills Mall in a custom-tailored procession of stewards. Their arrival captured the spirit of craftsmanship, precision, and contemporary British style that defines Hackett London, setting the tone for a memorable in-store celebration.
Guests, including industry leaders, media, and influencers, explored the Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection known for its refined tailoring, classic tweeds, rich tartans, and modern reinterpretations of archival silhouettes.
The launch also featured a panel discussion with the racing icons, moderated by the UAE-based British journalist Tom Urquhart. Marcella Wartenberg, CEO of AWWG, attended the event to mark this significant global milestone and celebrate the deepening partnership between both brands.
“We are proud to host the “Tradition and Modernity: A Winter Together” campaign launch in Dubai with global icons Carlos Sainz, father and son,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This moment reflects our strengthened partnership with AWWG and reinforces our commitment to expanding Hackett London across the UAE KSA, Qatar and Oman with twenty-five new stores planned over the next five years.”
Hackett London’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection is now available across Apparel Group’s regional stores, including Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Marina Mall, and Dubai Outlet Mall. The event underscores Apparel Group’s continued drive to bring world-class fashion experiences to the Middle East and expand the presence of distinguished global brands.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox