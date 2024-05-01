The spokesperson said, “To avoid delays due to road congestion, we recommend that passengers utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes and consider using the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3.”

Passengers have been urged to check their flight status with their airline and consider arriving at the airport earlier than usual to accommodate any delays or queues caused by the weather, said the spokesperson. “Plan extra time for check-in, security, and boarding processes,” the statement added.

Arrive early, airlines tell passengers

Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, also issued a travel advisory on Wednesday ahead of the inclement weather conditions expected to hit the UAE on Thursday, May 2. Emirates has advised passengers with travel plans on Thursday to arrive early at the airport, as they can expect road delays.

An airline spokesperson said, "Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re traveling to Dubai International Airport, you may experience road delays."

The airline added, "We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible."

Emirates’ sister carrier, flydubai, has also advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to DXB, whether by car or public transport.

“Passengers are also advised to update their contact details via the Manage Booking tab and check the Flight Status on flydubai.com for the latest updates regarding their flight,” it said.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology has stated that the current weather conditions are less severe than anticipated.