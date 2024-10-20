Dubai: Rain of various intensities continued to fall over eastern parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon. The Met Office forecasts more showers till 8pm tonight.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light rainfall was reported in Masafi in Ras Al Khaimah around 2.10pm.

Moderate to heavy rains were also reported over Murbad areas of Fujairah and Wadi Al Ejelli and Masafi- Dibba road in Ras al Khaimah around 2.50pm.

Instagram page @storm_ae shared videos of light to moderate rainfall in eastern regions.

The NCM also issued a weather alert indicating that rainy clouds were developing over the eastern coast.

The weather, in general, will be slightly warm across the country.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country, this morning, was 20°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 6.30am.

According to the latest weather update, skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, especially over the Eastern emirates, especially Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Rain clouds also formed in and around Al Ain and Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi.

The Met Office also issued safety alerts warning motorists and residents to avoid flood-prone areas like valleys.

Temperatures in the internal regions of the country on Sunday afternoon, were recorded between 34 and 42°C. Relative humidity is expected to be moderate.

Strong winds are expected at a speed of 20 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.