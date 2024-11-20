Dubai: The UAE will see pleasant weather conditions today. According to the Met Office, while most parts of the country will have clear to partly cloudy skies, some areas may receive rainfall.

The National Center of Meterology (NCM) forecast said: "Clear to partly cloudy conditions are to be expected today, with a chance of light rainfall eastward of the country."

The highest temperature expected today will be 33 degree Celsius, in internal areas of the country, while the lowest is expected to be 12 degree Celsius in the mountainous regions.

Relative Humidity (RH) is expected to increase in the evening causing a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas by Thursday morning.

Light to moderate winds are expected, with speeds up to 30 km/hr, across the country.

Weekend weather

Clear to partly cloudy and humid weather conditions are to be expected on Thursday and Friday.

An increase in humidity during the night till Sunday, will increase chances of fog or mist formation early morning.