UAE weather update: Cool temperatures and possible rainfall

Gentle winds to blow across the Emirates
Today began with a chill that nipped at the toes of those on Jebel Jais – it was a cool 5.1-degrees Celcius at 5.45am. And while the sun has since risen and the temperatures have gone up, it remains a pleasant day.
The highest temperature recorded on the other hand was 27.3-degree C in Al Ain at 3pm.
January has seen a number of drizzles and a gush or two of rain over the month. Gentle sweeps of rainfall remain a possibility across the UAE this weekend as well. Forecasters add that conditions were expected to be humid all the way until Friday morning.
The breeze whispering over the land is expected to be gentle or moderate (at times) with speeds reaching 10 to 25km/h from the northeast to the northwest.
The sea is also expected to be mostly calm while the Sea of Oman is expected to see some waves and warnings issued over unsettled marine conditions at times.
On Saturday, weather conditions are expected to be similar and any rainfall will be limited to slight sprinklings.
Love the nice weather but haven't made plans? There's tonnes to do around the city - concerts and open markets over the weekends, of course. But also you can barbeque and picnic, take a hike and discover the wildlife specific to these areas, plan other animal encounters for the kids. Or, just cuddle up with a cozy throw and settle in with a Netflix show.
