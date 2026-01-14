Emaar to launch tender for Dubai Creek Tower within three months

Redesigned landmark will place renewed emphasis on aesthetics and visual impact: Alabbar
Dubai: Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar has announced that the tender for the construction of Dubai Creek Tower will be launched within the next three months, marking a significant step forward for one of the emirate’s most ambitious architectural projects.
Speaking at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026, organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Alabbar said the tower’s design has undergone several revisions, resulting in what he described as a “beautiful” new concept.
He noted that the current phase of development is focused primarily on refining the project’s visual identity and aesthetic appeal.
Dubai Creek Tower, first unveiled as a future global landmark, has long been positioned as a centrepiece of the Dubai Creek Harbour master development. While construction was paused in recent years, the renewed momentum signals Emaar’s intention to reposition the tower as a defining feature of Dubai’s next phase of urban growth.
Alabbar did not disclose further technical details but indicated that the redesign reflects a shift towards a more refined architectural expression, aligning with Dubai’s broader emphasis on iconic, experience-driven destinations.
The tender announcement is expected to draw interest from leading global contractors, particularly as large-scale developments regain pace across the region. Industry observers say the project’s revival also reflects growing investor confidence in Dubai’s long-term real estate and tourism fundamentals.
Once completed, Dubai Creek Tower is expected to become a major attraction within the waterfront district, reinforcing the emirate’s reputation for bold, future-facing architecture.
