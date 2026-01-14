GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Emaar to launch tender for Dubai Creek Tower within three months

Redesigned landmark will place renewed emphasis on aesthetics and visual impact: Alabbar

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A digital rendering of the Dubai Creek Tower - which will be the tallest building in the world when completed - flanked by developments in the Dubai Creek Harbour project
A digital rendering of the Dubai Creek Tower - which will be the tallest building in the world when completed - flanked by developments in the Dubai Creek Harbour project
Archives

Dubai: Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar has announced that the tender for the construction of Dubai Creek Tower will be launched within the next three months, marking a significant step forward for one of the emirate’s most ambitious architectural projects.

Speaking at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026, organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Alabbar said the tower’s design has undergone several revisions, resulting in what he described as a “beautiful” new concept.

He noted that the current phase of development is focused primarily on refining the project’s visual identity and aesthetic appeal.

Dubai Creek Tower, first unveiled as a future global landmark, has long been positioned as a centrepiece of the Dubai Creek Harbour master development. While construction was paused in recent years, the renewed momentum signals Emaar’s intention to reposition the tower as a defining feature of Dubai’s next phase of urban growth.

Alabbar did not disclose further technical details but indicated that the redesign reflects a shift towards a more refined architectural expression, aligning with Dubai’s broader emphasis on iconic, experience-driven destinations.

The tender announcement is expected to draw interest from leading global contractors, particularly as large-scale developments regain pace across the region. Industry observers say the project’s revival also reflects growing investor confidence in Dubai’s long-term real estate and tourism fundamentals.

Once completed, Dubai Creek Tower is expected to become a major attraction within the waterfront district, reinforcing the emirate’s reputation for bold, future-facing architecture.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A scale model of the world’s tallest metro station.

Look: World’s tallest metro station on Dubai Blue Line

2h ago4m read
Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, and chairman of Eagle Hills.

I’m in a hurry, I make mistakes: Alabbar gets candid

2m read
Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar opens up at Dubai’s 1 Billion Followers Summit on why taking the company public was a tough but crucial decision, and how it shaped Emaar’s growth and discipline.

Alabbar says taking Emaar public was a ‘stupid idea’

4m read
The vast new mall will span 2.6m sqm and feature EV-friendly interiors and smart technology.

Dubai Square Mall: A huge 180b indoor city takes shape

2m read