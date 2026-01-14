I’m in a hurry. I make mistakes: Mohamed Alabbar gets candid about critics in Dubai

We wish to inspire the region and the world: Emaar founder at DIPMF 2026
Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, and chairman of Eagle Hills, said his greatest strength as an Emirati business leader has always been his ability to build strong teams.
“I have always tried to build and work with the best team of talented people,” Alabbar said at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026 organised by Roads and Transport Authority – Dubai.
For nearly two decades, Alabbar has remained at the forefront of global real estate, spearheading landmark developments through Emaar Properties and Eagle Hills. His work has played a defining role in shaping Dubai’s skyline and positioning the city as a global destination for premium living.
Yet, the billionaire entrepreneur was candid about his shortcomings.
“I am in a hurry to get things done. It’s in my DNA,” he said, describing a trait that has often driven his pace of decision-making and execution.
Addressing critics, Alabbar struck a conciliatory tone.
“My apologies. I am a human after all, and I make mistakes,” he said, acknowledging that leadership inevitably comes with missteps.
Drawing inspiration from global cities, Alabbar spoke of his admiration for the urban experience in places such as Florence and London.
“I love walking the streets there and experiencing the city,” he said, adding that these moments have influenced his vision for Dubai.
“I wish to be surrounded by premium luxury, and I am trying to build the same in Dubai.”
Looking ahead, Alabbar said his ambition extends beyond individual projects.
“We wish to inspire the region and the world,” he added, underlining a vision that blends design, lifestyle and global relevance.
