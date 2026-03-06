“Myself, I'm looking for one building, one apartment overlooking the sea that I didn't buy in, and the past two days I've been looking and it seemed like nobody want to budge. Nobody want to give a discount,” he said.

“That volume of increase does not come out of the blue and success, it doesn't happen by luck. It's because of years of great policies and stability and confidence and fairness that exists in this country.”

“If you were to look at the past two years, just look at our business, the real estate business alone, we had an increase of almost 70% in 2023, we had 40% in 2024, we have another 40% in 2025,” he said.

“We know that this country has great infrastructure, great business regulation, great healthcare, education, tourism, all that, and we know that we are safe, but also the past days have proven that we are really safe.”

“Well, unfortunately, sometimes social media naturally takes its own direction and its own toll in any situation,” he said. "What I want to tell you is that if you were to look and study the trajectory of UAE policies, you will see consistency, you will see sustainability, you will see wisdom, you will see stability.”

“So I think it's only natural that people who basically hate life and people who have no respect for progress, they have no respect for good quality of life, they'll probably feel that, you know, this is probably one of their best targets, but thank God that won't happen.”

“It's the global business hub, and its success, its limelight, its reflection of what life should be and what success should be, what prosperity should be, what positive you should be is this place,” Alabbar said.

Additional supply could ease pressure on housing costs and help maintain Dubai’s competitiveness as a global city. "We don't want rental to be too high. We don't want property prices to be too high. I think it's against economic progress,” he said.

“I said this a year ago. The supply that's coming in in 2026 and 2027 will be good for the market,” he said. “We are not here for the short run. We are here for a long time to do business.”

Asked whether a 15% correction was realistic, Alabbar was direct. “In my opinion, the way I do, the way I look at my business and listen, I look at so much data, I think it's very unrealistic.”

“I know my business well. I know the banking, I know the business environment, because I operate in multi industries,” he said. “The banking system is so strict, amazing discipline. Government policies are just getting better and better. I have no concerns.”

