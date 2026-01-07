UAE weather alert: Heavy rainfall and alerts in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

Plus, suggestions that'll make the nice weather even nicer to experience
Rain continues to douse parts of the Emirates on Jan 7, with Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Huwailat seeing a particularly heavy downpour, reports National Center for Meteorology (NCM). In January, UAE is expected to see average rainfall of 11.1mm across the country.
Certain areas have been put on yellow alert and others on orange alert, reported the authority via social media, including Khor Fakkan and Fujairah. A drizzle began in Fujairah’s Al Rimailah/Al sodah at about 3.30pm this evening.
The yellow alert urges the public to keep an eye on the weather conditions if they are looking at outdoor adventure while the orange alert calls for a greater sense of urgency. It calls on people to not only be vigilant for authorities’ warnings but also gives them a heads-up about the hazardous weather that’s expected.
The weather has been pleasant in most of the country since this morning, with the lowest temperature being recorded on Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain at 5.30am.
On Jan 8, meanwhile, NCM says, the weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over some northern areas. Some areas may also see some light rainfall.
Conditions are expected to be humid at night and on Friday morning over some inland areas, it adds. The wind is expected to be light to moderate.
In the Arabian Gulf, seas will be slight to moderate, with the first high tide at 4.12pm and the second at 5.33am, while the first low tide will occur at 10.10am and the second at 10:49 pm.
Love the nice weather but unsure of plans? There's tonnes to do around the city - concerts and open markets over the weekends, of course. But also you can barbeque and picnic, take a hike and discover the wildlife specific to these areas, plan other animal encounters for the kids. Or, just cuddle up with a cozy throw and settle in with a Netflix show - we suggest ditching Stranger Things' latest season and focusing instead on Run Away, about a family on the hunt for a daughter who is thought to be using, which leads the parents on a dark path.
