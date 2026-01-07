UAE weather alert: Heavy rainfall and alerts in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

The yellow alert urges the public to keep an eye on the weather conditions if they are looking at outdoor adventure while the orange alert calls for a greater sense of urgency. It calls on people to not only be vigilant for authorities’ warnings but also gives them a heads-up about the hazardous weather that’s expected.

Love the nice weather but unsure of plans? There's tonnes to do around the city - concerts and open markets over the weekends, of course. But also you can barbeque and picnic, take a hike and discover the wildlife specific to these areas, plan other animal encounters for the kids. Or, just cuddle up with a cozy throw and settle in with a Netflix show - we suggest ditching Stranger Things ' latest season and focusing instead on Run Away, about a family on the hunt for a daughter who is thought to be using, which leads the parents on a dark path.

In the Arabian Gulf, seas will be slight to moderate, with the first high tide at 4.12pm and the second at 5.33am, while the first low tide will occur at 10.10am and the second at 10:49 pm.

