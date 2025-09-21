For thrill-seekers, Jais Flight is the star attraction. Recognised as the world’s longest zipline, it stretches an incredible 2.83 kilometres at 1,680 metres above sea level. Riders soar across rugged canyons at speeds of up to 160 km/h, making it an unforgettable experience. Since opening in 2018, more than 120,000 people from around the globe have taken to the skies here.