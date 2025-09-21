From ziplines to scenic hikes - why Jebel Jais is the perfect outdoor escape this season
Dubai: As the sweltering summer heat begins to ease and evenings turn cooler, the eastern parts of the UAE become the perfect escape. One standout destination is Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah – the country’s highest peak and a hub for adrenaline-fuelled adventures. From record-breaking ziplines to scenic hikes, Jebel Jais offers a mix of thrills and tranquillity against the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains.
At 1,934 metres above sea level, Jebel Jais holds the title of the UAE’s highest peak but its appeal goes far beyond its height. Carved over more than 70 million years of geological history, the mountain boasts some of the most striking landscapes in the region.
The journey upwards is as captivating as the summit itself. With every twist of the road, the air grows cooler, the scenery more rugged, and the horizon ever wider. Rising silhouettes of craggy peaks reveal breathtaking vistas, each shift in altitude offering a new perspective.
For thrill-seekers, Jais Flight is the star attraction. Recognised as the world’s longest zipline, it stretches an incredible 2.83 kilometres at 1,680 metres above sea level. Riders soar across rugged canyons at speeds of up to 160 km/h, making it an unforgettable experience. Since opening in 2018, more than 120,000 people from around the globe have taken to the skies here.
Price: From Dh250 per person
If one zipline isn’t enough, the Jais Sky Tour offers a two-hour journey through the mountains. Covering five kilometres across six ziplines, participants glide at up to 60 km/h, stopping at platforms connected by a 1,250-metre-long sky bridge. It’s less intense than Jais Flight but equally breathtaking, making it ideal for families or those looking to soak up the scenery with a dash of adventure.
Price: From Dh250 per person
Not everything at Jebel Jais has to be adrenaline-pumping. At the Jais Viewing Deck Park, visitors can enjoy sweeping mountain vistas from the UAE’s highest vantage point. It’s the perfect spot for a picnic, stargazing, or simply watching the sun dip behind the jagged peaks. Don’t forget your camera – the views are spectacular.
Hiking Trails – Exploring on foot
Jebel Jais is also a hiker’s paradise, with trails designed for all levels. The routes are split into three zones, each offering diverse landscapes, cooler mountain air, and stunning views. In the lower segment alone, there are several easy and moderate hikes to choose from:
Samar Trail – 1.2 km, Easy: A short and scenic path, perfect for beginners.
Al Teen Trail – 1.6 km, Easy: A gentle walk through rocky terrain and native shrubs.
Al Asbaq Trail – 2.2 km, Moderate: Showcasing the mountain’s plant life.
Farfar Trail – 0.7 km, Easy: Ideal for a quick, peaceful escape.
Sidir Trail – 6.0 km, Moderate: A longer trek with varied landscapes and occasional wildlife sightings.
Connection Trail – 1.1 km, Moderate: Links different trails together for extended hikes.
