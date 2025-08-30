UAE weather report: Coolest morning of the season recorded at 26.6°C on Jebel Jais, rains expected over the weekend

Cooler reading came as parts of the country experienced unsettled weather
Dubai|: The UAE registered its lowest temperature of the season early Saturday, with 26.6 degrees Celsius recorded at 3 a.m. on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The cooler reading came as parts of the country experienced unsettled weather, with rainfall ranging from heavy to light across areas including Wadi Al Ajeeli, Wadi Tawi, Masafi Road, Mazira Masfout, and the Al Madam Al Shuwaib road on Friday.
Meteorologists attributed the conditions to a shallow surface depression extending from the east, coupled with a weak upper-air trough.
Forecasters said the pattern would continue over the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern regions, bringing additional showers.
Nights and early mornings are expected to remain humid, raising the risk of fog or light mist in coastal and inland areas.
Winds are forecast to blow from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, occasionally gusting up to 40 km/h, with the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman expected to be slight to moderate, at times choppy with passing clouds.
The outlook for the week indicates fluctuating late-summer conditions. On Sunday and Monday, skies will remain partly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the east and south.
By Tuesday, forecasters predict a slight dip in coastal temperatures accompanied by cumulus clouds and rain, with stronger winds sweeping parts of the country. Convective activity is also expected in eastern areas by Wednesday, possibly bringing more rain.
