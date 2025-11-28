Essential safety tips for first-time hikers in the UAE’s scenic trails
Dubai: As the weather cools and the Eid Al Etihad and winter breaks approach, many families are considering hitting the road to explore the UAE’s hiking trails and try a new outdoor activity.
It may sound like the perfect way to enjoy the season and experience the country’s natural landscapes, but for beginners, especially those hiking with children, taking to the trails without proper preparation can be risky.
Gulf News spoke to UAE-based certified hikers for practical advice on how to stay safe and make the most of your hiking adventure.
“One of the most common mistakes I see is carrying only a 500ml water bottle and thinking that’s enough,” said Ala Aljaghbeer, UAE raised Jordanian expatriate and the founder of Hikes and Bites, an adventure and hiking company specifically designed for children and families.
She recommended at least a 1-litre thermal flask of water, plus zero-sugar electrolytes. Dehydration can hit suddenly, without warning.
Healthy snacks are equally important. Shed advises nuts, raisins, bananas, apples, and protein sources like beef jerky to balance fibre and protein. This combination helps prevent sugar crashes and keeps energy levels steady throughout your hike.
Even in cooler months, the UAE sun remains strong, especially in mountainous areas. “You can even get heat stroke in winter,” she warned.
Proper sun protection, including sunscreen, UV protected hats, and sunglasses, along with adequate hydration and snacks, is essential to avoid heat-related issues, according to Aljaghbeer.
“I see many people make this mistake: they wear tight gym clothing, like leggings and tight shirts, for hiking. That’s a no-go because it can trap sweat,” said Aljaghbeer.
She recommended light and loose clothing, preferably layered, so you can adjust as temperatures change. Full sleeves, hats, and sunglasses are ideal for maximum sun protection.
“Hiking shoes are protective, non-slip, and have good grip. They offer better stability and balance than regular sneakers,” she emphasized.
Nasar Husain, an operations manager and expedition leader at Greenway Adventures and certified mountaineer advises every hiker to carry:
A first aid kit (which includes an antihistamine, since you may get an allergic reaction while hiking)
Fire blanket
Extra water and electrolytes
Sunscreen
A hiking cap covering the face and neck
Both Aljaghbeer and Husain stress the importance of using official trails, especially for beginners.
“I suggest visiting Fujairah, noting it features at least 15 designated hiking routes. Fujairah Adventures provides trails for all skill levels, from novice to experienced, with clear maps and directional signage. Sharjah’s Khorfakkan offers numerous beginner-friendly trails,” Aljaghbeer said.
Al Rabi Hiking Trail – Sharjah
Al Ghaf Trail – Jebel Jais
Wadi Showka – Ras Al Khaimah
Hatta Sign Trail – Hatta
“For inexperienced hikers or those with children, having a certified guide is worth the cost. Hiking in a group is also safer,” Husain added.
Aljaghbeer also emphasizes safety. “If you plan on hiking, whether you are pro or beginner, you must inform a friend or family member about your location and timings.”
Both the experts advised, for beginners to stick to short trails under 5km and with minimal elevation or climbs, just keep it simple for the first time.
GPS apps can help, but understanding maps is crucial.
Husain recommends: “Apps like WikiLoc or Gaia GPS are useful, but you need to understand how to read trail maps and directions to avoid getting lost.”
“Yes, GPS apps are helpful, but you may have no signal or encounter technical issues. That’s why amateurs should travel in a group with a guide and carry a whistle to notify others if lost,” Aljaghbeer added.
Hiking can be physically demanding. Husain recommends building endurance with exercises like:
Squats
Stair climbing
Lunges
Cycling
Hiking with children requires a different approach. “You should always let them go at their own pace. If they say they are tired, listen and stop. Maybe stop for a picnic on the way. It’s important to avoid making them tired or bored,” Ala shared.
She also recommends giving kids goals to stay engaged.
“To keep them motivated, give them a target, like completing a certain distance or collecting stones and plants along the way. At the end of each trip, we give children badges. They need an incentive or task to enjoy hiking, otherwise it leads to boredom. I try to create a scene for the kids and teach them about the local flora and fauna.”
Hiking in the UAE can be enjoyable and safe when approached properly. Hydrate well, pack healthy snacks, wear suitable clothing and footwear, follow official trails, and consider hiring a guide if you’re inexperienced or hiking with children. Always inform someone of your plans and embrace the adventure responsibly.
