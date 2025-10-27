7 stunning UAE hiking trails every beginner should try this winter, 2025

Who said hiking in the UAE is only for the hardcore outdoorsy crowd? Winter 2025 is serving up the perfect excuse to trade the city skyline for some fresh mountain air—and yes, even beginners can crush it. From hidden desert oases to scenic mountain loops, these seven trails are easy enough to tackle without breaking a sweat but gorgeous enough to make your Instagram pop. We're talking about scenic views, secret pools, and a chance to finally stretch those legs beyond the office chair. Lace up your sneakers, grab some water, and let’s turn your winter weekends into epic mini-adventures.