7 stunning UAE hiking trails every beginner should try this winter, 2025

Who said hiking in the UAE is only for the hardcore outdoorsy crowd? Winter 2025 is serving up the perfect excuse to trade the city skyline for some fresh mountain air—and yes, even beginners can crush it. From hidden desert oases to scenic mountain loops, these seven trails are easy enough to tackle without breaking a sweat but gorgeous enough to make your Instagram pop. We're talking about scenic views, secret pools, and a chance to finally stretch those legs beyond the office chair. Lace up your sneakers, grab some water, and let’s turn your winter weekends into epic mini-adventures.
Want to escape the city without leaving it behind entirely? Mushrif Park is your go-to spot, just a breezy 30-minute drive from Downtown Dubai. Its 10-kilometer hiking trail is mostly flat, sandy, and totally manageable, making it perfect for first-timers who want a taste of nature and still be able to make conversation.
Don’t let the lack of mountains fool you — the sandy paths still give your feet a light workout. The trail mixes exposed stretches with shady, forested pockets, giving you that rare “oh wow, there’s actual greenery in the desert” vibe.
This trail is a win for everyone: Families, casual walkers, or seasoned hikers who just want a chill nature fix. Along the way, you’ll stumble on quirky sculptures, stairways, a charming wooden bridge, and gentle slopes for when you feel like showing off. Designated rest spots make it easy to pause, breathe, and enjoy the view — or just snap your obligatory Instagram shot.
Mushrif Park also offers a 1.4-kilometer orange track for runners and a 20-kilometer cycling track for those who prefer two wheels over two legs.
Dubai isn't just skyscrapers and sand dunes. Think again. Just a 50-minute drive out of the city, Al Qudra Lakes is a desert gem you didn’t see coming. These artificial lakes are teeming with wildlife — especially birds — making it the perfect escape for nature lovers.
Locals flock here for desert camping, picnic vibes, and cycling on the dedicated tracks. If you prefer your adventure on foot, stroll along the lake banks for an easy, insta-worthy hike, soaking in the flora, fauna, and serene desert views. Sunrise and sunset are peak magic hours, when the light hits just right and the desert suddenly feels enchanted.
Heads up: while some trees offer shade, most paths leave you fully exposed to the sun, so pack a hat and sunscreen.
Looking for a beginner-friendly UAE hike? Head to Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah — just an hour’s drive from Dubai. The Shawka Dam to Pools Loop is perfect for first-timers craving dramatic landscapes without committing to a full-blown expedition.
The trail kicks off at Shawka Dam with a climb up a cement staircase to the highest point. From there, it winds down sandy and rocky paths to sparkling natural pools that are totally worth the trek.
With an 8km network of mix-and-match trails, hikers can explore as much or as little as they like. Mountain bikers also love these paths, so don’t be surprised if you share the trail. Overall, it’s an easy stroll for most, aside from that initial staircase — consider it a warm-up.
Al Rabi Tower (aka Al Rabi Mountain trail) above Khor Fakkan near Fujairah can be a real escape, owing to its panoramic 360-degree views: Rugged Hajar mountains on one side, sparkling Gulf of Oman on the other.
The trail tops out at 395 meters (1290 feet) over a 6km round trip. Plan for at least 3 hours — not because it’s grueling, but because you will want to stop every two minutes for a photo.
Easy to follow and perfect for families or newbie hikers, the trail sneaks in gentle inclines that get your heart pumping without breaking a sweat. A total beginner win.
Slightly off the beaten path, this trail is a true hidden gem waiting for adventurous feet.
Expect to trek and hop around milky-blue pools dotted with sparkling salt clusters—a surreal sight in the UAE’s usual desert expanse. Along the way, lush henna trees, palms, citrus, and mangoes pop up, making it feel like a secret oasis.
After rainfall, the magic multiplies: new ponds and pools appear, and the full 8.4 km loop rewards hikers with a hidden man-made dam and sweeping views of the majestic Hajar mountains. This trail offers a surprisingly diverse, visually stunning experience. Easy enough for beginners but captivating for seasoned hikers—just lace up and get ready to explore one of UAE’s most enchanting trails.
Meet Ghaf Summit on Jebel Jais—the tallest mountain in the country, home to the highest publicly accessible peak. Located in Ras Al Khaimah, it’s just a 2-hour drive (175 km) from Dubai along smooth, twisting roads that take you up to 1,300 meters to the Viewing Deck Park, where your adventure begins.
The trail itself is a manageable 4 km one-way, fully marked, and perfect for beginners or seasoned hikers who love jaw-dropping vistas. As you ascend to the South Summit at 1,640 meters—the UAE’s highest public point—you’ll be treated to panoramic 180-degree views of the Hajar mountains. Easy, scenic, and undeniably epic, this hike is a must-do for anyone wanting a taste of the UAE’s natural grandeur.
Just 1.5 hours (135 km) from Dubai, this less-trodden trail is perfect for a weekend escape from city chaos.
During winter, the wadi comes alive with lush greenery, sparkling natural pools, and running springs. Along the way, you’ll stumble upon old irrigation systems, quaint graveyards, and the remains of centuries-old houses—a mix of nature and history that makes every step fascinating.
Start your journey at the Al Tayyibah Heritage Museum and follow the well-marked trail into this stunning valley. Relaxed, scenic, and surprisingly adventurous, Wadi Tayyibah is the perfect intro to the UAE’s mountain trails.
