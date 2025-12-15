Dams are a key pillar of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has completed a comprehensive preventive maintenance programme to enhance the readiness of 103 dams, barriers, lakes and water facilities, with a total storage capacity of approximately 80 million cubic metres, ensuring a safe and secure rainy season.
In cooperation with its federal and local partners, the Ministry continues to implement preventive maintenance plans, raise the operational readiness of dams and water facilities, and upgrade infrastructure to strengthen resilience to climate variability, thereby ensuring a stable and safe rainy season.
Through its official social media platforms, the Ministry stated that it manages an integrated system of 103 federal dams, barriers and water lakes distributed across the UAE, with a combined storage capacity of up to 80 million cubic metres. These facilities were constructed in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety, enabling optimal utilisation of rainwater and mitigating the impacts of weather fluctuations on areas adjacent to wadis and mountainous regions.
As part of its annual dam inspection programme, the Ministry organized a series of field visits to federal dams and water facilities, in collaboration with relevant local authorities across the UAE. The visits form part of preparations for the rainy season and efforts to enhance the readiness of water infrastructure.
The Ministry explained that the inspections included assessing the structural condition of dams and supporting facilities, reviewing preventive and proactive maintenance works, and sediment removal operations. They also involved verifying the readiness of discharge gates and waterways, as well as ensuring the efficiency of monitoring and measurement systems that track water levels and flows in real time.
Emergency plans and mechanisms for joint coordination between federal and local entities were reviewed during the visits to ensure rapid and effective response in the event of rising water levels or flash floods. The readiness of operational teams and equipment designated for field interventions was also assessed.
The Dams and Water Facilities Management Team affirmed that federal dams—such as Wadi Ham Dam in Fujairah, Wadi Shawka Dam in Ras Al Khaimah, and the dams of Wadi Al Beeh and Wadi Al Seiji—are vital assets that play a central role in protecting residential areas and critical infrastructure. They also contribute to rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge through round-the-clock digital monitoring systems.
The team noted that the annual inspection programme reflects the UAE’s proactive approach to strengthening rain and flood risk management, enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of dams, and supporting the sustainability of water resources, while safeguarding lives and property.
Dams are a key pillar of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water under both normal and emergency conditions. This supports societal wellbeing and sustainable national economic growth. The UAE places significant importance on dams due to their role in mitigating the risks associated with heavy rainfall, flooding and erosion, as well as improving the quality and quantity of groundwater by increasing recharge rates.
The United Arab Emirates has more than 150 dams and water barriers, most notably Wadi Al Beeh Dam, Al Siji Dam, Al Rafisah Dam, and Hatta Dam. These dams are mainly concentrated in the northern and eastern regions of the country, with the aim of harvesting and storing rainwater, enhancing water security, protecting against floods, and supporting agriculture. In addition, many of these sites are being developed into tourism and recreational destinations, alongside ongoing initiatives to construct new dams and expand existing ones.
Wadi Al Beeh Dam: One of the major dams in Ras Al Khaimah, playing an important role in groundwater recharge and flood protection, and currently being developed as a tourism destination.
Al Siji Dam (old and new): The first dam built in the UAE in 1968, located in Fujairah, and considered an important tourist landmark.
Al Rafisah Dam: Located in Khorfakkan, it is a popular destination for visitors to enjoy natural scenery.
Hatta Dam: Situated in Dubai, it is renowned for its scenic landscapes and water-based activities such as kayaking.
Wadi Al Hail Dam and Al Ghayl Dam: Located in Fujairah and Kalba, these dams are important for collecting and storing rainwater.
Other dams: Including Wadi Al Wurayah Dam, Al Baseerah Dam, Al Layali Dam, Al Qor Dam, and many others.
Water storage: They increase the country’s storage capacity to hundreds of millions of cubic metres of rainwater and flood runoff.
Flood protection: They help mitigate flood damage in residential areas, particularly in mountainous regions.
Support for development: They provide water for agriculture, industry, and drinking purposes, while strengthening food security.
Tourism and recreation: Dam sites are being transformed into leisure areas and tourist attractions, encouraging activities such as hiking and camping.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is responsible for the construction and management of dams, and is working to upgrade them with smart systems for water monitoring.
New dams are continuously being built and existing ones expanded to address the challenges of climate change and rising water demand, with facilities in place to safely discharge excess water.
