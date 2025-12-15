The United Arab Emirates has more than 150 dams and water barriers, most notably Wadi Al Beeh Dam, Al Siji Dam, Al Rafisah Dam, and Hatta Dam. These dams are mainly concentrated in the northern and eastern regions of the country, with the aim of harvesting and storing rainwater, enhancing water security, protecting against floods, and supporting agriculture. In addition, many of these sites are being developed into tourism and recreational destinations, alongside ongoing initiatives to construct new dams and expand existing ones.