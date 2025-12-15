How to take a real hike in the UAE, according to professional trekkers—beyond reels and views

As Amy Subaey, Managing Director of UAE Trekkers LLC, explains the problem of a social-media curated ‘hike’: “If you go on Instagram, you see influencers that tell you great spots to hike. And there's a lot of good ones. They will tell you the best spots, like Wadi Abudala. If you don’t know anything about those places, you will get in a car and drive an hour and a half, walk down to these large parks. It's not really a nice. But it’s not a hike, you walk down to Wadis, and 15 minutes later, you're done. But how, would you know that?"