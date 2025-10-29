7 UAE hiking trails for expert trekkers chasing views and adrenaline

Think you’ve conquered the UAE’s easy weekend trails? Think again. For seasoned trekkers craving heart-pounding climbs, jaw-dropping vistas, and the kind of views that make your camera sweat, these six trails are next-level. From rugged Hajar Mountains ridges to hidden wadis and secret oasis spots, each hike promises a perfect mix of challenge and reward. Lace up your hiking boots, pack plenty of water, and get ready to leave the crowds behind—these aren’t strolls in the park. Adventure, adrenaline, and Instagram-worthy panoramas await at every turn. Here are six UAE hikes that separate the pros from the amateurs.