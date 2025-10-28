GOLD/FOREX
Last-minute Halloween plans in Dubai: Family fun, haunted nights, and Dh10K costume prize

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
4 MIN READ
Dubai's spookiest Halloween events: Parties, brunches, and more

Dubai: Looking for last-minute Halloween plans in Dubai? Explore immersive carnivals, spooky brunches, haunted seafood nights, and family-friendly festivities. Don’t miss out on Instagram-worthy moments at Dubai’s spookiest events with this ultimate guide.

1. House of Hype: The Enchanted Carnival

Dates: October 31 – November 2

Location: Level One, Dubai Mall

Admission: General Dh 149

Squad Pass (4 people) Dh 449

Dubai’s first-ever fully immersive Halloween event, The Enchanted Carnival at House of Hype, is a three-day spectacle of magic, performances, and interactive experiences. Guests of all ages can explore:

  • Costume Runway Competition with cash prizes up to Dh 10,000

  • Trick-or-treat through candy-filled themed districts

  • Live DJ beats, glowing worlds, and Harajuku-inspired performances

  • Potion Lab with glowing drinks and Halloween snacks

  • 100+ immersive experiences across 18 uniquely crafted worlds

Spanning 100,000 sq. ft., House of Hype turns into a neon-lit, glowing wonderland with cityscapes, gardens, and robotic light shows that promise surprises at every turn. Costumes aren’t mandatory, but dressing up could win you top prizes!

2. Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Dates: October 31 – November 1

Location: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Friday, Oct 31 – Halloween Night:

  • Time: 7:30 PM – 10:30pm

  • Entertainment: DJ Miki Love live

  • Beverage Packages: Dh 199 (2 hrs free-flow beverages), Dh 299 Premium (cocktails)

Saturday, Nov 1 – Halloween Spooky Brunch:

  • Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

  • Family-friendly themed buffet with desserts

  • Packages: Soft Drinks Dh 249 | House Beverages Dh 369 | Premium Dh 479

  • Kids 4–11: Dh 99 | Kids under 3: Free

  • Activities: Costume competitions (adults and kids), kids’ area, face painting, magician show, arts and crafts

Lo+Cale combines live music, themed décor, and family-friendly fun, perfect for a festive weekend by the marina.

3. Sexy Fish Dubai – Scary Fish Inferno

Date: October 31 (party)

November 1 (brunch)

Location: Sexy Fish Dubai

Experience a dark, immersive Halloween night as Sexy Fish transforms into a volcanic underworld:

  • Friday, Oct 31: One-night-only party with fire shows, dancers, and international DJs ARKADYAN

  • Saturday, Nov 1: Scary Fish Brunch featuring a magician and Halloween-themed desserts

  • Guests can dress in masquerade-inspired looks

  • Table bookings: DJ tables Dh 9,000–30,000 | Bar tables Dh 15,000

  • Brunch: From AED 480 featuring chocolate fondant, cinnamon doughnuts, soft-serve ice cream, and the “Burn Fish Burn” dessert platter

  • Themed cocktails include The Undertaker, Eye for an Eye, Paloma Negra, and more

Sexy Fish promises a surreal, dark-fantasy experience combining myth, spectacle, and gourmet Halloween dining.

4. Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Dates: until Nov 2

Location: Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Trick or Suite

  • Family-friendly themed stay in interconnected Deluxe King and Deluxe Twin rooms

  • Eerie décor, themed amenities, and playful surprises

  • Minimum 2-night stay, accommodates up to 4 guests

The forbidden catch – Seafood night

  • Date: Oct 31

  • Dh 245 (soft drinks), Dh 395 (premium beverages)

  • Kids: 6+Dh 122 | under 6 free

  • The Marketplace transforms into a haunted seafood haven with live entertainment and themed décor

5. Flayva – Fright Bites Festival

Dates: until 31

Location: Al Ghurair Centre

Seven nights of Halloween thrills with street food, spooky décor, and family-friendly entertainment:

  • Themed dishes: Monster Drink (Dh15), Bloody Pho & Ghostly Spring Rolls (Dh19), Hallow Halo (Dh 23), Halloween Sando (Dh 37), Creepy Calamari with Red Gaze (Dh 38)

  • Oct 31 – Trick-or-Treat Food Crawl: 4–8 pm for children 1–18, free registration

  • Costume Parade with awards for Best Kid Costume, Best Family Group, and Best Food-Themed Outfit

  • Weekly highlights: Creepy Karaoke, DJ nights, acoustic sessions, storytelling, and workshops

Flayva is a hub for immersive family fun and Halloween street-food adventures.

6. Cutfish – The Grave Temptation

Date: October 31

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Marina
Price: Dh 99

Cutfish reinvents the classic tiramisu with The Grave Temptation, a miniature grave-themed dessert, paired with tropical rum and pineapple or a non-alcoholic version. Perfect for a stylish, spooky dessert experience.

7. Sura dining lounge – Halloween Demon Hunters

Date: October 31

Location: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre
Time: 6 pm – 3 am

Celebrate Halloween with Korean folklore, fire-kissed BBQ, and nightlife:

  • Bottomless drinks packages: Dh 199 (house), Dh 299 (bubbles) from 8:30–10:30 pm

  • 30% off selected beverages post 10:30 pm

  • Guests enjoy fire, flavour, and an immersive evening where the grill meets the decks

