Dubai's spookiest Halloween events: Parties, brunches, and more

Last-minute Halloween plans in Dubai: Family fun, haunted nights, and Dh10K costume prize
Dubai: Looking for last-minute Halloween plans in Dubai? Explore immersive carnivals, spooky brunches, haunted seafood nights, and family-friendly festivities. Don’t miss out on Instagram-worthy moments at Dubai’s spookiest events with this ultimate guide.
Dates: October 31 – November 2
Location: Level One, Dubai Mall
Admission: General Dh 149
Squad Pass (4 people) Dh 449
Dubai’s first-ever fully immersive Halloween event, The Enchanted Carnival at House of Hype, is a three-day spectacle of magic, performances, and interactive experiences. Guests of all ages can explore:
Costume Runway Competition with cash prizes up to Dh 10,000
Trick-or-treat through candy-filled themed districts
Live DJ beats, glowing worlds, and Harajuku-inspired performances
Potion Lab with glowing drinks and Halloween snacks
100+ immersive experiences across 18 uniquely crafted worlds
Spanning 100,000 sq. ft., House of Hype turns into a neon-lit, glowing wonderland with cityscapes, gardens, and robotic light shows that promise surprises at every turn. Costumes aren’t mandatory, but dressing up could win you top prizes!
Dates: October 31 – November 1
Location: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina
Friday, Oct 31 – Halloween Night:
Time: 7:30 PM – 10:30pm
Entertainment: DJ Miki Love live
Beverage Packages: Dh 199 (2 hrs free-flow beverages), Dh 299 Premium (cocktails)
Saturday, Nov 1 – Halloween Spooky Brunch:
Time: 1 pm – 4 pm
Family-friendly themed buffet with desserts
Packages: Soft Drinks Dh 249 | House Beverages Dh 369 | Premium Dh 479
Kids 4–11: Dh 99 | Kids under 3: Free
Activities: Costume competitions (adults and kids), kids’ area, face painting, magician show, arts and crafts
Lo+Cale combines live music, themed décor, and family-friendly fun, perfect for a festive weekend by the marina.
Date: October 31 (party)
November 1 (brunch)
Location: Sexy Fish Dubai
Experience a dark, immersive Halloween night as Sexy Fish transforms into a volcanic underworld:
Friday, Oct 31: One-night-only party with fire shows, dancers, and international DJs ARKADYAN
Saturday, Nov 1: Scary Fish Brunch featuring a magician and Halloween-themed desserts
Guests can dress in masquerade-inspired looks
Table bookings: DJ tables Dh 9,000–30,000 | Bar tables Dh 15,000
Brunch: From AED 480 featuring chocolate fondant, cinnamon doughnuts, soft-serve ice cream, and the “Burn Fish Burn” dessert platter
Themed cocktails include The Undertaker, Eye for an Eye, Paloma Negra, and more
Sexy Fish promises a surreal, dark-fantasy experience combining myth, spectacle, and gourmet Halloween dining.
Dates: until Nov 2
Location: Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf
Family-friendly themed stay in interconnected Deluxe King and Deluxe Twin rooms
Eerie décor, themed amenities, and playful surprises
Minimum 2-night stay, accommodates up to 4 guests
Date: Oct 31
Dh 245 (soft drinks), Dh 395 (premium beverages)
Kids: 6+Dh 122 | under 6 free
The Marketplace transforms into a haunted seafood haven with live entertainment and themed décor
Dates: until 31
Location: Al Ghurair Centre
Seven nights of Halloween thrills with street food, spooky décor, and family-friendly entertainment:
Themed dishes: Monster Drink (Dh15), Bloody Pho & Ghostly Spring Rolls (Dh19), Hallow Halo (Dh 23), Halloween Sando (Dh 37), Creepy Calamari with Red Gaze (Dh 38)
Oct 31 – Trick-or-Treat Food Crawl: 4–8 pm for children 1–18, free registration
Costume Parade with awards for Best Kid Costume, Best Family Group, and Best Food-Themed Outfit
Weekly highlights: Creepy Karaoke, DJ nights, acoustic sessions, storytelling, and workshops
Flayva is a hub for immersive family fun and Halloween street-food adventures.
Date: October 31
Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Marina
Price: Dh 99
Cutfish reinvents the classic tiramisu with The Grave Temptation, a miniature grave-themed dessert, paired with tropical rum and pineapple or a non-alcoholic version. Perfect for a stylish, spooky dessert experience.
Date: October 31
Location: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre
Time: 6 pm – 3 am
Celebrate Halloween with Korean folklore, fire-kissed BBQ, and nightlife:
Bottomless drinks packages: Dh 199 (house), Dh 299 (bubbles) from 8:30–10:30 pm
30% off selected beverages post 10:30 pm
Guests enjoy fire, flavour, and an immersive evening where the grill meets the decks
