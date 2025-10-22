Your Dubai Halloween guide 2025: From family brunches to rooftop parties

Viva la Catrina, Halloween Fiesta & Día de los Muertos A week-long celebration of Mexican traditions from Monday, October 27th to Sunday, November 2nd, 2025. Events include family dining with live entertainment on weekdays (Mon-Wed, 5 pm-1 am, à la carte, all ages), the Viva La Catrina Ladies' Night on Thursday (Oct 30th, 9 pm-12 am, 21+ only, packages from Dh 169) rewarding the best 'Dapper Skull' costume, the Latino Live Halloween Fiesta Night Brunch on Friday (Oct 31st, 9 pm-12 am, 21+ only, packages from Dh 325) with a best costume contest, the immersive Fiesta Mexicana: Día de los Muertos Saturday Brunch (Nov 1st, 1 pm-4 pm, 21+ only, packages from Dh 350) featuring a chance to win a stay at Atlantis, The Palm with a golden card, and a Coco–inspired family celebration on Sunday (Nov 2nd, 1 pm-4 pm, all ages, Adults Dh 225, Child Dh 120). A daily costume competition with prizes is held throughout the week.