Your Dubai Halloween guide 2025: From family brunches to rooftop parties

Dubai's most glamourous Halloween
Dubai: This Halloween in Dubai is set to be a spooktacular affair, transforming the city with celebrations that blend frightful fun, glamorous nightlife, and family-friendly festivities. From multi-day Día de los Muertos feasts at Atlantis, The Palm, to terrifyingly chic rooftop parties at Taj Dubai, and family brunches across town, there's a thrilling event for every age and interest. Get ready to put on your most creative costume and dive into the spirit of the season with these top Halloween hotspots across Dubai.
Viva la Catrina, Halloween Fiesta & Día de los Muertos A week-long celebration of Mexican traditions from Monday, October 27th to Sunday, November 2nd, 2025. Events include family dining with live entertainment on weekdays (Mon-Wed, 5 pm-1 am, à la carte, all ages), the Viva La Catrina Ladies' Night on Thursday (Oct 30th, 9 pm-12 am, 21+ only, packages from Dh 169) rewarding the best 'Dapper Skull' costume, the Latino Live Halloween Fiesta Night Brunch on Friday (Oct 31st, 9 pm-12 am, 21+ only, packages from Dh 325) with a best costume contest, the immersive Fiesta Mexicana: Día de los Muertos Saturday Brunch (Nov 1st, 1 pm-4 pm, 21+ only, packages from Dh 350) featuring a chance to win a stay at Atlantis, The Palm with a golden card, and a Coco–inspired family celebration on Sunday (Nov 2nd, 1 pm-4 pm, all ages, Adults Dh 225, Child Dh 120). A daily costume competition with prizes is held throughout the week.
Rodeo Fright Weekend 'From Dawn to Dusk' Three days of American-style Halloween fun from Friday, October 31st to Sunday, November 2nd. The weekend kicks off with the Halloween Night Party on Friday (Oct 31st, from 9 PM) featuring themed cocktails, a live band ('Speed Wagon'), and a 'Best Dressed' competition with a grand prize of a helicopter ride for two around Dubai. On Saturday, you can choose between the Halloween Night Brunch (Nov 1st, 8 PM-12 AM, packages from Dh 199) with themed American dishes like "Witch Finger Hotdogs" and a live band ('Rooftop Riff & Sonix'), or the Family Halloween Brunch (Sat, Nov 1st & Sun, Nov 2nd, 1 PM-5 PM, Adults from Dh 199, Kids Dh 95) with themed Tex-Mex food, face painting, cookie crafting, and a 'Best Dressed' kids' competition. Location: Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate.
Giardino & Q’s Bar & Lounge Celebrations Palazzo Versace hosts opulent Halloween events from October 31st to November 2nd. Giardino offers a family-friendly 'Into the Jungle' Halloween Edition Brunch (Oct 31st & Nov 1st, 1 PM-5 PM, from Dh 400 for adults, Dh 190 for children) with pool access, and a Halloween Dinner (Oct 31st & Nov 1st, 7 PM-11 PM, from AED 275 for adults, AED 165 for children) featuring trick-or-treating and face painting for kids. Q’s Bar & Lounge presents a thrilling Halloween weekend (Oct 31st–Nov 2nd, 7 PM-2 AM, à la carte) with live music, a DJ, themed food and drinks, and a 'Trick or Drink' game for a complimentary cocktail.
The Purge After Dark Carnival at Treehouse & TJ's Taj Hotels offers two distinct parties on Friday, October 31st, 2025. Treehouse Dubai at Taj Downtown hosts The Purge After Dark Carnival (8 PM–11 PM, Dh 325 per person) with unlimited wines, signature cocktails, a gourmet sharing platter, DJ Lola, and carnival-themed dancers on its iconic rooftop with Burj Khalifa views. TJ's at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers also hosts a Halloween event (details not fully specified beyond TJ’s being a frightfully fun gastropub bash).
Trio of Terrifyingly Fun Events The hotel hosts three Halloween events from Friday, October 31st to Saturday, November 1st, 2025. On Friday, enjoy the “Spooky Night by the Creek” at Up on the 10th (Dh 199 for 3-hour beverage package, 30% off for costumes) or the Studio Bollywood – Dance with the Living and the Dead (from Dh 99) with Indian beats and a Halloween feastboth featuring 'Best Costume' prizes. On Saturday, bring the family for the Spooky Halloween Heritage Brunch (Nov 1st, Adults Dh149, Children 11 and under Dh 75) with themed buffets, mocktails, kids' activities, and a 'Scariest Costume' prize of a family brunch voucher.
The Sirenes’ Curse - Sunset Sessions Halloween Edition Sirene Beach by GAIA at J1 Beach transforms into a cursed shoreline on Friday, October 31st with a special Sunset Sessions and After Party at the Pool Bar (7 PM – Late, à la carte). The event promises themed roaming entertainment, an electric sound journey by international artists and resident DJs, and a glamorous, seductive atmosphere, drawing guests into the myth of the sirens. Advance reservations are required for limited tables with bottle service.
Haunted Village Halloween A free, family-friendly celebration on Thursday, October 31st, 2025 from 4 PM–8 PM at JLT Park, Cluster Q. Residents and visitors are invited for trick-or-treat trails, costume parades, frightful flash mobs, and fun-filled activities for little ones, including face painting and creepy crafts. The evening will also feature a scariest costume competition and is open to four-legged companions.
Bavarian Halloween A Bavarian-style Halloween celebration for residents, tourists, families, friends, and pets on Friday, October 31st, 2025, from 5 PM to 1 AM. The menu will feature signature Bavarian specialties alongside exclusive themed dishes like Spider Web Flammkuchen, Twisted Terror Pretzels, and the 'Witch’s Brew Spritz' cocktail. Guests in standout costumes have a chance to win a family dinner or a stay experience. Children under 6 dine for free.
Limited-Edition Halloween Specials Menu The Coop House at Mirdif City Centre offers a limited-edition Halloween Specials Menu with a spooky twist on Italian and Mediterranean flavours, available from October 23rd to 31st, 2025. Highlights include the "Scary" Pizza, Linguine Beetroot Pasta with tiger prawns, soul-warming Pumpkin Soup, and the comforting Pumpkin Spice Pasta. End your meal with the 'Bloody Berries Mocktail'.
Hauntingly Delicious Cake Collection Your favourite homegrown bakery offers a spine-chillingly sweet lineup of Halloween cakes, cupcakes, bento treats, and cookies, available from October 23rd to 31st, 2025. Items include the Mummy Bento Cake (Dh 85), Boo Spider Web Bento Cake (Dh 85), a Halloween Cookie Box (Dh 99), and the show-stopping 3D Pumpkin Cake (3KG, Dh 598.50, Pre-order Only).
