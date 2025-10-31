Halloween 2025: Dubai's spookiest events and thrills

This Halloween, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is turning its famous Islander’s Brunch into a spooky seaside celebration. On November 1, Vespa & Brasserie Terrace transforms into a haunted tropical paradise, complete with eerie décor, live music, themed drinks, and plenty of treats. From 1 to 4 pm, feast on global flavours — from Asian stir-fries and South American grills to Italian pizzas and shawarmas — followed by a decadent dessert spread of crepes, ice cream, and a flowing chocolate fountain. Guests can enjoy free-flowing cocktails, mocktails, and soft drinks, then unwind with complimentary pool and beach access. Whether you’re dressing up for the occasion or just craving a lively afternoon by the sea, this haunting brunch promises fun, flavour, and a touch of mischief for all ages.