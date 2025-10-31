Halloween 2025: Dubai's spookiest events and thrills

Get Ready for a hauntingly good time in Dubai this Halloween
Put your horror trivia to the test at Horse & Hound’s Spooky Quiz Night with Jono & Rich. This Halloween-themed evening promises plenty of chills, laughs, and a little friendly competition as teams battle it out over questions about ghosts, goblins, and all things gory.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their most creative costumes — the best-dressed participant will win a one-night stay at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. With eerie vibes, great company, and a lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect pre-Halloween night out for trivia lovers and thrill seekers alike. Entry is free, so gather your team, dress to impress, and prepare for a frightfully fun evening.
When: Thursday, October 30, from 7:30pm onwards
Where: Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Contact: WhatsApp +971 56 545 8391 | horseandhound@habtoorpoloresort.com
This October, MOTIONGATE Dubai transforms into a cinematic horror world with Fright Nights 8: Phantasmagoria, a month-long Halloween spectacle running from October 1 to 31. Under the eerie direction of cursed filmmaker Evil M. Reel, the park becomes a haunted movie set packed with terrifying mazes, live shows, and thrilling rides.
At the Hollywood Theatre, Phantasmagoria fuses dance, illusion, and shadow play for a chilling stage experience, while the nightly Fright Nights Parade brings zombies and monsters to life in a high-energy street takeover. Guests can brave the Mummy Maze, the SAW Maze, or face La Llorona’s haunting cries.
Family-friendly fun awaits too, with playful shows like Check-in Terror, Bone Yard Boogie, and Smurf Halloween Dance. With themed attractions, eerie décor, and over 29 rides, this is Dubai’s most immersive Halloween celebration.
When: October 1–31, 2025
Where: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Contact: dubaiparksandresorts.com
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is turning spooky season into a family adventure with a week of Halloween-themed fun from October 27 to November 2. Expect daily activities at Camp Safari — from ghost lantern crafts and pumpkin art to spooky discos, treasure hunts, and mask-making — alongside aqua fitness, water volleyball, and movie nights under the stars featuring Coco, Ghostbusters, and Hotel Transylvania.
As night falls, the beach transforms into a stage for belly dancing, acrobatics, and fire shows. Families can also enjoy 25% off stays with the Kids Hour is the New Happy Hour offer, which includes daily breakfast and access to all Halloween happenings.
With themed events for kids and entertainment for all ages, it’s the ultimate autumn escape for families looking to celebrate Halloween by the sea.
When: October 27 – November 2, 2025
Where: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
Contact: +971 4 522 9999 | centarahotelsresorts.com
This Halloween, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is turning its famous Islander’s Brunch into a spooky seaside celebration. On November 1, Vespa & Brasserie Terrace transforms into a haunted tropical paradise, complete with eerie décor, live music, themed drinks, and plenty of treats. From 1 to 4 pm, feast on global flavours — from Asian stir-fries and South American grills to Italian pizzas and shawarmas — followed by a decadent dessert spread of crepes, ice cream, and a flowing chocolate fountain. Guests can enjoy free-flowing cocktails, mocktails, and soft drinks, then unwind with complimentary pool and beach access. Whether you’re dressing up for the occasion or just craving a lively afternoon by the sea, this haunting brunch promises fun, flavour, and a touch of mischief for all ages.
When: Saturday, November 1, from 1–4 pm
Where: Vespa & Brasserie Terrace, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Contact: +971 56 995 4579 | FAndBReservations.Marjan@hilton.com
This Halloween, CÉ LA VI Dubai transforms its stunning rooftop into the Forbidden Forest — a world of mystery, music, and magic high above the city. On October 31, level 54 of Address Sky View will come alive with enchanting décor, surreal performances, and a line-up that includes DJ Masha Vincent and singer Fredrik Ferrier, creating an atmosphere of otherworldly allure.
Guests can enjoy à la carte dining and a night of glamour under the stars, with a minimum spend of Dh1,000 per person. The revelry continues on November 1 with a Halloween Saturday Brunch, featuring DJ Thomas BCK, live percussion, a vocalist, and a magician for an unforgettable afternoon of rhythm and illusion. Expect breathtaking skyline views, refined Asian flavours, and CÉ LA VI’s signature flair for the dramatic.
When: October 31 (8 PM onwards) & November 1 (12:30–4 PM)
Where: CÉ LA VI Dubai, Level 54, Address Sky View
Contact: +971 4 582 6111 | reservation-dxb@celavi.com | @celavidubai
Yas Island goes full Halloween with three park takeovers and a week of candy-fuelled fun. Yas Waterworld’s Spooky Splashdown (Oct 25–31) brings riddled candy hunts across four stations, daily face painting, drummers, Bandit Parade, and a pirate DJ opening and closing the run.
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (Oct 4–Nov 2) stacks the schedule with Scooby-Doo’s Trick or Trap show, Yabba-Dabba-BOO! meet-and-greets, Daffy’s Spooky Dance Party, Gotham encounters, roaming buskers, and the Tricketty Treats Adventure (2–6 pm daily). SeaWorld Abu Dhabi (Oct 2–Nov 4) dives into Spooky Sea-son with eight-stop candy trails, complimentary face painting, Sakina the dugong’s 3:30 pm story time, and Shivers’ Spooky Dance Party (2 pm & 5 pm).
Don’t miss SeaWorld sleepovers inside the world’s largest indoor marine life park on Oct 24 & 31.
When: October 2–November 4, 2025 (SeaWorld: Oct 2–Nov 4; WB World: Oct 4–Nov 2; Yas Waterworld: Oct 25–31; Sleepovers: Oct 24 & 31)
Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi — Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi
Contact: yasisland.com | wbworldabudhabi.com | yaswaterworld.com | seaworldabudhabi.com
Majid Al Futtaim’s Halloween line-up promises chills and thrills all month long. VOX Cinemas’ Scarathon (Oct 9–31) lets horror fans watch unlimited scary movies for two people at Dh250 — including The Conjuring: Last Rites, Nosferatu, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Over at Ski Dubai, Frightober (Oct 10–31) transforms the slopes into a haunted Ghost Village packed with live actors, pumpkin modeling, magic shows, and spooky hot chocolate, while Snow Abu Dhabi’s Spooktacular (Oct 24–Nov 2) offers family-friendly snow park fun with Halloween crafts, rides, and themed surprises.
Kids can also join Autumn Camps at both Ski Dubai (Dh399) and Snow Abu Dhabi (Dh299) from Oct 13–17, featuring snowsports lessons, games, and movies at VOX Cinemas. Whether you’re a thrill seeker or snow lover, there’s something chilling for everyone.
When: October 9 – November 2, 2025
Where: VOX Cinemas, Ski Dubai & Snow Abu Dhabi
Contact: voxcinemas.com | skidxb.com | snowabudhabi.com
Joe’s Backyard DFC is turning up the Halloween spirit with a night of food, fun, and frightful flair. On October 31, from 8 to 11 PM, guests can enjoy live music by DJ Jad, a three-course Halloween-inspired feast, and free-flowing drinks.
The menu features hearty favourites like Pumpkin Gratin, Beef Sausage Skewer, Roasted Duck Leg, and Grilled Seabream, ending on a sweet note with Pumpkin Cheesecake or Bread Pudding. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their spookiest best — the best costume of the night wins a complimentary brunch for two. With its lively vibe, devilishly good food, and unbeatable atmosphere, Joe’s Backyard DFC is the perfect spot to celebrate Halloween in style.
When: Friday, October 31, from 8–11 PM
Where: Joe’s Backyard, Dubai Festival City
Contact: 055 709 4509 | reservations@joesbackyard.com
Rove Downtown is swapping ghosts for gamers this Halloween with Geek Community Day Vol. 3, a free all-day celebration of pop culture, cosplay, and creativity. On November 1, from 12 PM to 10 PM, the hotel transforms into a hub for fans of anime, gaming, comics, and collectibles.
Expect everything from racing simulators, Beat Saber and Just Dance challenges to a Pop Culture Quiz, tabletop adventures, and Dungeons & Dragons sessions. Explore the Artist Alley for unique merch, strike a pose at the 360° cosplay photo booth, or test your skills in gaming tournaments.
Co-hosted by Rove Hotels and Hobby Nation, this third edition brings together the UAE’s thriving geek community for an action-packed day of fandom, fun, and friendly competition.
When: Saturday, November 1, from 12 PM to 10 PM
Where: Rove Downtown, Dubai
Contact: +971 4 561 9999 | rovehotels.com | @rovehotels
Step into the shadows this Halloween with Jekyll & Hyde – The Seven Deadly Sins, a daring new adaptation of the gothic classic coming to Live at Play, Dubai. Running from November 1–2, the production reimagines Dr. Jekyll’s descent into darkness as the Seven Deadly Sins come alive on stage — tempting, taunting, and twisting the story into a mesmerizing spectacle.
Adapted and directed by Sid Abbas with co-director Mira Shah, the show fuses theatre, music, and movement into a hauntingly immersive experience. Featuring a stellar Dubai-based cast, this dark carnival of temptation and transformation promises a night of high drama and eerie beauty — perfect for Halloween weekend.
When: Saturday–Sunday, November 1–2, 2025
(Matinee: 2:30–4:30 PM | Evening: 7:30–9:30 PM)
Where: Live at Play, Dubai
Contact: Tickets via Platinumlist.net | @liveatplaydubai
Lush is celebrating spooky season with its 2025 Halloween Collection — a playful mix of self-care, creativity, and colour. Available in stores and online, the range features fizzy bath monsters, spicy scents, and skin-softening shower treats.
The highlight this year is the Monster Mashup, a mix-and-match concept where you can create your own bath-time creature by pairing monster heads and bodies. Also new is the Alien Egg Shower Jelly, a nostalgic throwback with bright citrus and lychee notes, alongside returning favourites like Ghostie, Lord of Misrule Body Spray, and the viral Monster Octopus shower jelly.
Whether you’re winding down after trick-or-treating or just want a spooky soak, this collection proves that self-care can be wickedly fun.
When: Available throughout October 2025
Where: Lush stores across the UAE and lush.com/mena
Contact: +971 4 514 4500 | press@lush.com
Voyage by Amelia transforms into a gothic dreamscape this Halloween with its Día de los Muertos celebration — three nights of moody glamour, soulful beats, and artistic flair.
Expect glowing marigolds, sugar skulls, and a soundtrack that evolves each night: DJ IMEN (Oct 30) sets the tone with deep melodic rhythms, DJ CIMEO (Oct 31) fires up the main event, and DJ Art Senny (Nov 1) closes with an ethereal finale. Signature cocktails inspired by the mystique of the season complete the experience at this exclusive speakeasy above Amelia Lounge.
When: October 30 – November 1, 11:30 PM – 3:00 AM
Where: Voyage by Amelia, Amelia Lounge, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai
Contact: +971 4 287 1369 | Instagram: @voyagebyamelia
Step into a world of mystery and music this Halloween as LY-LA, the hidden lounge beneath ALAYA in DIFC, unveils Under the Haunted Tent — an opulent, one-night-only celebration of the season’s darker allure. On October 31, from 10 PM till late, the venue’s signature Bedouin tent transforms into a haunted sanctuary of flickering candlelight, hypnotic beats, and sophisticated intrigue.
Expect haunting décor, eerie lighting, and an electric atmosphere where elegance meets the supernatural. DJ Fedde will open the night with melodic house rhythms, followed by Dubai’s iconic duo Jixo & Danz, who’ll keep the energy pulsing until the early hours. With its seductive design, world-class music, and mysterious edge, LY-LA promises an unforgettable Halloween unlike any other.
When: Friday, October 31, from 10 PM till late
Where: LY-LA, beneath ALAYA, DIFC
Contact: +971 56 680 0430 | reservations@lyladubai.com
