From backflips to fireworks, Benson Boone gave Abu Dhabi fans a night to remember forever
Dubai: There are concerts that are fun, and then there are nights that feel like a dream you stepped into. Benson Boone’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix performance was exactly that: Magical, mystical, and filled with memorable moments.
Even before Benson came on, the mood was warm and bright. Supporting act Nour Helou opened the evening with a powerful mix of classics and hits: Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing, Dua Lipa’s Levitating, James Arthur, Rihanna's Flowers, French crowd-favourite Jaja, original songs, and even some Backstreet Boys. Her high notes kept everyone smiling, swaying, and ready for the night ahead.
And then, when she walked off stage,'Sweet Caroline' played, and the entire stadium sang like one huge choir. A very British favourite, and a lovely moment that felt like Abu Dhabi welcoming the world.
At 9 PM sharp, thousands of phones lifted into the air. The anticipation was so strong it felt like the stadium was holding its breath.
Suddenly, the screen lit up flashing clips of Benson’s earlier concerts, moments from his life, and hints of everything that brought him to this night. A piano rose from beneath the stage, glowing quietly. And then the firstnotes of 'I Wanna Be the One You Call' began.
Benson appeared in a striking red jumpsuit a fun, stylish nod to Formula 1 and Ferrari, and secretly (if you know, you know) he looked like Charles Leclerc’s long-lost stunt double. But we didn’t hear that from each other.
The lights cut off completely. Benson stood as a silhouette, sunglasses on, perfectly still. Then, the beat dropped, the spotlights snapped back on, and he backflipped off the piano like it was nothing. The crowd erupted.
“Abu Dhabi, how are you doing!”
And just like that, the next two hours became a wild, emotional ride.
Benson filled the stage with his presence. He ran, jumped, spun, waved, greeted fans, and made sure every person in the stadium felt seen. With 46.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he could easily stand still and let the crowd sing for him, but he gave everything.
His setlist was a mix of beloved hits and emotional favourites:
Man in Me
Drunk In My Mind
Magical, mystical — a true fan favourite, and the whole show carried that soft, mystical glow his “moonbeam” voice is known for
In the Stars
Let Me Go
Sugar Sweet
Take Me Home
Mr Electric Blue
Young American Heart
Reminds Me of You
Cry
He even performed 'Momma Song', with childhood videos playing behind him, dedicated to his mother and a moment that brought tears to many eyes. Later, the energy spiked again when he performed 'Mr Electric Blue', dedicated to his father.
Sparks flew across the stage right on the chorus:
“Mr electric blue, I wanna dance like you.”
Throughout the night, Benson added tiny touches only hardcore fans would catch:
Little hand gestures he always does when a lyric hits close to home
The subtle nods to his song 'Magical, mystical' in the soft blue lighting during slower tracks
The signature half-smile he does before he hits high notes
The way he taps his chest during emotional lines
That warm laugh he gives when the crowd sings louder than him
And of course, the backflips. About eight of them. Maybe more. I had lost count.
These small things made the night feel personal, almost like watching him in his natural element which was playful, grateful, and glowing with joy.
One of the best parts of the night was the crowd. There were five-year-olds singing every word. There were 60-plus fans holding signs. A young boy wearing a fake moustache and a shirt that said “beson boone” (yes, spelled like that) got his shirt signed by Benson himself.
At one point, Benson jumped off the stage and ran along the barricades, touching as many hands as he could. Children screamed. Adults screamed louder. It was chaos, but the warm, wonderful kind.
During Young American Heart, as he sang
“If this was the final night…”
the stadium suddenly exploded in a burst of red and white confetti. It fell like magical snow, swirling around the lights. Kids threw it in the air. Adults held it to their chests like souvenirs.
And then came the final song: 'Beautiful Things.'
Benson kneeled at the centre of the stage, pouring every ounce of emotion into the last lines.
“Stay, I need you to…”
He shouted “Abu Dhabi!” and rose to finish the song with heart-stopping power.
As the last note hung in the air, the sky erupted into golden, red, and yellow fireworks lighting up the Yas Island night. It felt like the universe giving a bow after a perfect performance.
There’s no better way to describe it.
The whole concert felt cool, glittery, soft, and sweet — like moonbeam ice cream, if such a thing exists. Magical in a way that’s hard to explain but easy to feel.
Benson Boone didn’t just kick off the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. He lifted it, and he made it unforgettable.
Three more days of F1 excitement are ahead, but for everyone in that stadium, the real race had already begun: the race to hold on to a night that felt like a dream.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox