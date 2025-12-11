Lewis Hamilton sparks Ana de Armas buzz in Abu Dhabi — here is a look at his long list of past relationships

Lewis Hamilton's star-studded dating history revisited
Lewis Hamilton's personal life made headlines once again at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale on December 7, 2025. The seven-time Formula One champion sparked intense speculation after a friendly encounter with actress Ana de Armas in the Ferrari garage went viral across social media platforms.
While Hamilton's 2025 season proved challenging on the track, with an impressive recovery drive from the back of the field to finish P8 at Abu Dhabi not enough to prevent his first podium-less campaign since entering F1 in 2007, fans joked that he might be "winning off the track" instead. Video footage showed Hamilton giving de Armas a detailed tour, explaining his F1 car's detachable steering wheel while both shared smiles and laughter.
Social media erupted with commentary about their apparent chemistry. Hamilton briefly wrapped an arm around Ana as they laughed together, while she responded with a friendly pat on his back. Neither party has confirmed any romantic connection, and the interaction appears to have been a standard VIP garage tour during one of F1's most celebrity-packed race weekends.
Interestingly, Hamilton and Tom Cruise have been friends for years after Cruise offered him a role as a fighter pilot in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick—making this encounter with Cruise's recent ex particularly intriguing to observers. De Armas and Cruise reportedly dated from February through October 2025, with their split attributed to the relationship's intensity.
This latest buzz adds another chapter to Hamilton's colorful romantic history. Let's take a comprehensive look at the racing legend's past relationships and rumored connections.
Danielle Lloyd (2002)
Hamilton's first public relationship was with British model Danielle Lloyd, whom he met at a London nightclub. They dated for six months, and he later supported her at the Miss England pageant in 2004.
Jodia Ma (2003-2007)
Hamilton dated childhood sweetheart Jodia Ma for four years while they were students at Cambridge. The relationship lasted through his early F1 career before ending amicably.
The Nicole Scherzinger Era (2007-2015)
Hamilton's most prominent relationship was with singer Nicole Scherzinger. They met at an MTV awards ceremony and dated on and off for nearly eight years, with engagement rumours circulating throughout. When they separated, Scherzinger called it the hardest decision they had to make together.
Following his split from Scherzinger, Hamilton was romantically linked to several high-profile models and celebrities:
Gigi Hadid (2015) Spotted together multiple times in May 2015, though neither confirmed a relationship.
Rihanna (2015) Hamilton spent time on her yacht in Barbados and partied with her in New York, but he clarified they were longtime friends.
Kendall Jenner (2015) Photographed together on several occasions. Hamilton stated they were simply friends.
Barbara Palvin (2016) Linked to Hamilton after meeting at the Cannes Film Festival. She attended multiple Grand Prix races that season before things fizzled out.
Rita Ora (2016) Never officially confirmed but photographed together frequently, including a Montenegro vacation. She attended Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and met his mother.
Winnie Harlow (2016-2017) First appeared together at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Spotted together in London, Cannes, Monaco, and Greece throughout 2017. Neither addressed the relationship publicly.
Sofia Richie Grainge (2017) Photographed looking close at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Rumours suggested they went on several dates.
Nicki Minaj (2018) Photographed together at New York Fashion Week and shared social media posts from a Dubai trip. Despite flirty exchanges, neither confirmed anything romantic.
Camila Kendra (2021) Sparked speculation after posting a photo that appeared to be from Hamilton's home. Her reps stated they were just friends.
Shakira (2023) Spent time together on several occasions, with Shakira attending the Spanish Grand Prix. She later told Rolling Stone the relationship wasn't romantic.
Recent Speculation (2025)
Sofía Vergara (January 2025) Spotted at what appeared to be an intimate lunch in New York. Sources later claimed it was a casual group gathering, not a date.
Violetta Bert (May 2025-Present) Linked to the Russian model after being spotted at a Monaco nightclub following the Grand Prix. In August, they were reportedly seen together on a yacht in Greece.
Throughout his career, the British racing legend has maintained a degree of privacy regarding his personal life. He rarely comments on dating speculation unless directly asked and has never publicly confirmed many of the relationships attributed to him by tabloids and social media.
His romantic history demonstrates connections with women from diverse professional backgrounds (from music and modeling to entertainment and sports). Whether these latest whispers about Ana de Armas develop into anything more substantial remains to be seen, but for now, Hamilton continues to focus on his racing career while keeping his private life largely out of the public eye.
