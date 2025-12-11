Lewis Hamilton sparks Ana de Armas buzz in Abu Dhabi — here is a look at his long list of past relationships

While Hamilton's 2025 season proved challenging on the track, with an impressive recovery drive from the back of the field to finish P8 at Abu Dhabi not enough to prevent his first podium-less campaign since entering F1 in 2007, fans joked that he might be "winning off the track" instead. Video footage showed Hamilton giving de Armas a detailed tour, explaining his F1 car's detachable steering wheel while both shared smiles and laughter.