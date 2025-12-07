GOLD/FOREX
Katy Perry lights up Abu Dhabi with high-voltage glittering F1 finale concert

The pop star hyped her finale with Firework and Roar, keeping fans dancing all night

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Glitter, glitz, and F1: Katy Perry wows Abu Dhabi fans
Futuristic and in a glittery yellow armoured dress, Katy Perry rose on stage. She didn't miss a beat. She sprang into rhyhtm with Chained to The Rhythm as the crowds who had gathered in Etihad Park, cheered and screamed for the star.

Perry was fierce, commanded the stage and insisted that the crowd dance. No one should stand still at her concert: She made it very clear. And in one nostalgic swipe, she took the cheering fans back to the 2010 days of her popular bop, Teenage Dream---you know, if you were one of those who sang it in college like yours truly. And then, followed by the sassy tribute to all emotionally unavailable boyfriends, Hot N Cold.

At this point, the cheers became louder---nostalgia always is a hit, and old songs never fail to hype a crowd. After the two songs, Perry told the audience that she had been touring for over a year, and this was her last show. "Am I going to sing Firework?" She said, referring to an all-time hit, with a steely glance at the crowd. "Of course, I am." She continued, "Am I going to sing Roar? Of course."

The crowds cheers grew louder, as she emphasised... You just had to dance. No doubt, Perry was in her full element tonight---full of fire, fun and the night crackled with electricity. "I have a crush on you, Abu Dhabi," she said cheekily.

