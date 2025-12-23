Dubai's last-minute Christmas dining: Top spots for festive feasts and celebrations

Uncover festive feasts in Dubai: Your guide to last-minute holiday dining
Dubai: With only a few hours to go until Christmas Day, the countdown to the festive feast is officially on. If you haven't secured your table yet, there is still time to grab a seat at some of Dubai's most coveted dining destinations. From traditional turkey roasts to spirited karaoke parties and sophisticated Parisian soirées, here is your ultimate guide to the best last-minute holiday deals across the city.
Brasserie Lutetia at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk invites you to a Joyful Parisian Feast on December 25 from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM. This Christmas Day brunch features a lavish buffet with French favorites like Oysters with Mignonette, Lobster Thermidor, and Seared Duck Breast, followed by Gingerbread Cheesecake and Galette des Rois. Packages are priced at AED 349 with soft drinks, AED 499 with house beverages, and AED 75 for children, all accompanied by live entertainment.
Brasserie Boulud offers a series of refined holiday experiences crafted by Chef Daniel Boulud. Celebrate Christmas Eve with a four-course dinner for AED 695 (including vintage and house beverages) on December 24, or join the Christmas Day Brunch on December 25 for the same price. For those looking ahead, they also host a five-course New Year’s Eve celebration for AED 950 per person.
Bruno’s Biergarten brings a Bavarian twist to the holidays on Thursday, December 25. From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, residents and their pets can enjoy an outdoor celebration featuring unlimited house beverages and a special menu of bratwurst bites, roast beef crostini, and mulled wine. The package is priced at AED 325 per adult for three hours of unlimited drinks and canapés.
Swissôtel Al Ghurair provides a family-centric Christmas Day Brunch at Liwan Restaurant. From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on December 25, guests can enjoy a traditional spread including whole roasted turkey, slow-cooked beef ribs, and a seafood bar. Priced at AED 169 per adult and AED 85 per child, the afternoon includes face painting, ornament hunts, and a special visit from Santa.
Timo at Al Jaddaf Rotana is hosting a "Jolly Christmas Brunch" on Thursday, December 25 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Starting from AED 250 per person, the afternoon features festive culinary creations, a dedicated kids' corner with activities, and a gift-bearing Santa to keep the little ones entertained.
Lucky Voice Dubai at Grand Millennium Dubai has launched Christmas Group Party Packages available every Sunday to Friday until the end of December. Guests can choose from three tiers, such as the "Sing It Back" package for AED 265 per person, which includes two hours of private karaoke, festive nibbles, and house beverages. It is an ideal spot for lively end-of-year gatherings.
Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant at Paramount Hotel Midtown presents "A Christmas Eve Premiere" on December 24 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Diners can enjoy a four-course set menu starting at AED 210 for soft beverages or AED 310 including a bottle of grape, all served in a stylish, Hollywood-inspired atmosphere.
Malibu Sky Lounge offers a more elevated Christmas Eve experience with a five-course dinner overlooking the Dubai skyline. Available on December 24 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, packages start at AED 650 per couple for soft drinks, scaling up to AED 895 per couple for a package including a bottle of sparkling.
CineScope Restaurant hosts a "Christmas Day Feast" with cinematic flair on December 25 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Prices start at AED 285 for soft beverages and AED 385 for the house package. While adults indulge in seasonal delights, children (AED 149) can enjoy a special buffet and movie at the adjacent Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant.
Al Bayt at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour offers a sophisticated Festive Afternoon Tea throughout the month of December from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For AED 230 per person, guests can enjoy artisanal pastries, savory treats, and a glass of bubbly within a stunning Arabian-inspired setting.
Orme Osteria, also located at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, is the place for a refined Christmas Eve three-course dinner. On December 24 from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, guests can celebrate for AED 295 with soft drinks or AED 420 with house beverages, while children aged 6–12 can dine for AED 145.
Lola Taberna Española offers a vibrant Spanish Christmas Day on December 25. From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, guests can enjoy modern Spanish classics and chef’s specials paired with live flamenco performances and guitarists. Packages for this festive afternoon start at AED 249.
Joe’s Backyard DFC invites you to a rooftop holiday feast on December 25, with seatings from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The three-course menu features Roast Turkey and Truffle Mac & Cheese, with packages starting at AED 175 for soft drinks and AED 350 for house beverages. Notably, kids under 10 eat for free.
Isola Ristorante celebrates "Natale" the Italian way on Thursday, December 25. Starting from 1:00 PM, guests can order from an à la carte menu featuring seasonal dishes while enjoying live music and a visit from Santa. It is a perfect choice for those who prefer a flexible dining experience in a warm, welcoming environment.
Luigia Dubai rounds out the festive offerings with its popular Christmas Brunch on December 25 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. For AED 350 per person (all-inclusive), guests can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine, festive music, and a visit from Santa Claus, making it a top pick for a heartwarming family celebration.
