Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “India is one of the most important markets for Etihad, with 185 flights per week to 11 gateways across the country.” De said Etihad is the first international airline to expand its presence “in such a meaningful way.”

The airline said on Friday that India is now the fastest-growing market for its Etihad Guest loyalty programme, which has more than 13 million members worldwide and adds six new members every minute. India alone contributes over 250,000 new members every month.

Under the new partnership, which will go live in the coming weeks, Flipkart’s user base of more than 500 million will be able to convert Supercoins into Etihad Guest Miles, which can be redeemed on flights. Etihad Guest members will also be able to convert their airline miles back into Flipkart Supercoins to spend across the platform.

For frequent flyers, the message is clear: flying is no longer the only way to earn airline miles — everyday spending in India can now help pay for the next trip.

Etihad’s latest move reflects its broader strategy to deepen ties with Indian travellers, many of whom regularly fly between the UAE and India for work, family and leisure. Beyond partnerships, the airline has also invested in India-focused cuisine, Hindi-language digital services, and sports sponsorships, including Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, Shoppers Stop India has become the first department store chain to partner with Etihad. Existing Etihad Guest members can opt in for one year of complimentary Platinum status in the Shoppers Stop First Citizen programme until February 15, with miles on shopping spends to follow later this year.

Luxury hospitality group The Postcard Hotel has joined Etihad Guest, allowing members to earn miles on stays across India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Members staying two or three nights will earn 2,000 miles, while stays of four nights or more earn 4,000 miles plus a complimentary night. Double miles are available on stays before February 28.

