The partnership was launched alongside Indian movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Neha Dhupia
Abu Dhabi: UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways has expanded its loyalty programme across India, tying up with major consumer brands including Flipkart and Swiggy, allowing Indian travellers to earn and redeem airline miles through everyday spending.
The airline said on Friday that India is now the fastest-growing market for its Etihad Guest loyalty programme, which has more than 13 million members worldwide and adds six new members every minute. India alone contributes over 250,000 new members every month.
For Indian residents in the UAE and frequent India–Gulf travellers, Etihad miles can now be earned through everyday spending like shopping, food delivery and hotel stays in India, according to the airline.
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “India is one of the most important markets for Etihad, with 185 flights per week to 11 gateways across the country.” De said Etihad is the first international airline to expand its presence “in such a meaningful way.”
“We’re investing our efforts into significantly enriching the Etihad Guest programme for the growing number of members across India and for our members who choose to the country,” said De.
Etihad will partner with five renowned brands across India, including credit card brand BOBCARD, luxury hotel group The Postcard Hotel, major e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, food and quick commerce platform Swiggy, and department store and retailer Shoppers Stop India.
Shopping turns into flight miles
Under the new partnership, which will go live in the coming weeks, Flipkart’s user base of more than 500 million will be able to convert Supercoins into Etihad Guest Miles, which can be redeemed on flights. Etihad Guest members will also be able to convert their airline miles back into Flipkart Supercoins to spend across the platform.
For regular travellers between the UAE and India, this creates a new way to offset flight costs through routine online shopping.
Miles for food
Etihad has also partnered with Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience platform operating in more than 700 cities. Existing Etihad Guest members will receive six months of complimentary Swiggy One membership, which offers benefits across food delivery, quick commerce and dining out.
In the coming months, members will also be able to earn Etihad Guest Miles on Swiggy spends, linking everyday food orders directly to future travel.
BOBCARD launches Etihad co-branded credit card
Etihad Guest has teamed up with BOBCARD, the credit card arm of Bank of Baroda, to launch a co-branded Etihad Guest credit card in India.
New cardholders joining before February 28 will receive double welcome miles. The card is aimed at Indian travellers looking to convert daily spending into travel rewards and flight benefits.
Luxury hospitality group The Postcard Hotel has joined Etihad Guest, allowing members to earn miles on stays across India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Members staying two or three nights will earn 2,000 miles, while stays of four nights or more earn 4,000 miles plus a complimentary night. Double miles are available on stays before February 28.
Meanwhile, Shoppers Stop India has become the first department store chain to partner with Etihad. Existing Etihad Guest members can opt in for one year of complimentary Platinum status in the Shoppers Stop First Citizen programme until February 15, with miles on shopping spends to follow later this year.
Etihad’s latest move reflects its broader strategy to deepen ties with Indian travellers, many of whom regularly fly between the UAE and India for work, family and leisure. Beyond partnerships, the airline has also invested in India-focused cuisine, Hindi-language digital services, and sports sponsorships, including Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai City FC.
For frequent flyers, the message is clear: flying is no longer the only way to earn airline miles — everyday spending in India can now help pay for the next trip.
