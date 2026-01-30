GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE's Etihad Airways partners with Swiggy, Flipkart in India

The partnership was launched alongside Indian movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Neha Dhupia

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
With the addition of flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Jaipur earlier this year, Etihad now flies to 11 gateways in India.
With the addition of flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Jaipur earlier this year, Etihad now flies to 11 gateways in India.
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways has expanded its loyalty programme across India, tying up with major consumer brands including Flipkart and Swiggy, allowing Indian travellers to earn and redeem airline miles through everyday spending.

The airline said on Friday that India is now the fastest-growing market for its Etihad Guest loyalty programme, which has more than 13 million members worldwide and adds six new members every minute. India alone contributes over 250,000 new members every month.

For Indian residents in the UAE and frequent India–Gulf travellers, Etihad miles can now be earned through everyday spending like shopping, food delivery and hotel stays in India, according to the airline.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “India is one of the most important markets for Etihad, with 185 flights per week to 11 gateways across the country.” De said Etihad is the first international airline to expand its presence “in such a meaningful way.”

“We’re investing our efforts into significantly enriching the Etihad Guest programme for the growing number of members across India and for our members who choose to the country,” said De.

Etihad partnerships

Etihad will partner with five renowned brands across India, including credit card brand BOBCARD, luxury hotel group The Postcard Hotel, major e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, food and quick commerce platform Swiggy, and department store and retailer Shoppers Stop India.

Shopping turns into flight miles

Under the new partnership, which will go live in the coming weeks, Flipkart’s user base of more than 500 million will be able to convert Supercoins into Etihad Guest Miles, which can be redeemed on flights. Etihad Guest members will also be able to convert their airline miles back into Flipkart Supercoins to spend across the platform.

For regular travellers between the UAE and India, this creates a new way to offset flight costs through routine online shopping.

Miles for food

Etihad has also partnered with Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience platform operating in more than 700 cities. Existing Etihad Guest members will receive six months of complimentary Swiggy One membership, which offers benefits across food delivery, quick commerce and dining out.

In the coming months, members will also be able to earn Etihad Guest Miles on Swiggy spends, linking everyday food orders directly to future travel.

BOBCARD launches Etihad co-branded credit card

Etihad Guest has teamed up with BOBCARD, the credit card arm of Bank of Baroda, to launch a co-branded Etihad Guest credit card in India.

New cardholders joining before February 28 will receive double welcome miles. The card is aimed at Indian travellers looking to convert daily spending into travel rewards and flight benefits.

Hotels, retail also join the network

Luxury hospitality group The Postcard Hotel has joined Etihad Guest, allowing members to earn miles on stays across India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. Members staying two or three nights will earn 2,000 miles, while stays of four nights or more earn 4,000 miles plus a complimentary night. Double miles are available on stays before February 28.

Meanwhile, Shoppers Stop India has become the first department store chain to partner with Etihad. Existing Etihad Guest members can opt in for one year of complimentary Platinum status in the Shoppers Stop First Citizen programme until February 15, with miles on shopping spends to follow later this year.

Etihad’s latest move reflects its broader strategy to deepen ties with Indian travellers, many of whom regularly fly between the UAE and India for work, family and leisure. Beyond partnerships, the airline has also invested in India-focused cuisine, Hindi-language digital services, and sports sponsorships, including Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai City FC.

For frequent flyers, the message is clear: flying is no longer the only way to earn airline miles — everyday spending in India can now help pay for the next trip.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad Airwaysabu dhabiIndia UAE travelZayed International Airport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump. The "Board of Peace" was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza. Its charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory. It states that the chairman (Trump) can be replaced only in case of "voluntary resignation or as a result of incapacity".

What is Trump's "Board of Peace"?

3m read
The Danish navy's inspection ship HDMS Vaedderen sails off Nuuk, Greenland, on January 18, 2026.

What is the EU’s ‘bazooka’ it could use against US?

2m read
Sharjah to host international education summit in Feb

Sharjah to host international education summit in Feb

2m read
Members of Us girl group Katseye Sophia, Guest, Manon, Daniela, Megan and Yoonchae pose upon arrival on the red carpet to attend the 27th edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony

Why did Katseye spark outrage among fans

2m read