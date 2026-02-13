Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Remote work for Ajman government employees on Fridays

100% remote work on Fridays during Ramadan, aligning with the Year of family 2026
Ajman: All employees of Ajman government entities will work remotely on Fridays throughout Ramadan, following the directives of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.
The Ajman Department of Human Resources has approved a 100% remote work system for government employees on Fridays during the holy month, aligning with the Year of Family 2026.
According to a circular issued by the HR Department, official working hours during Ramadan will be from Monday to Thursday, 9 am. to 2:30 pm., with remote work on Fridays from 9am to 12pm . Government entities will have flexibility in implementing this system while ensuring seamless service delivery.