Ajman Ruler orders tuition refund for student killed days before graduation

Following the ceremony, His Highness directed that all tuition and fees paid by the deceased graduate during his studies be fully reimbursed to his family, underscoring the leadership’s commitment to recognising students’ efforts and standing by families in times of loss through both symbolic and practical support.

Ali Magdy Omran Muhssein passed away on Sunday, February 1, just days before he was due to attend his graduation ceremony on Thursday, February 5. Police confirmed to Gulf News that the deceased was riding his motorcycle from the industrial area towards Al Majaz when he lost control while negotiating a curve on a bridge and crashed into a barrier. The impact was severe, sending the motorcycle to the opposite side of the road. He died at the scene and was later transferred to hospital, where his body was handed over to his family. The accident occurred at around 4pm.

On Thursday ,Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Emirati-Kuwaiti Brotherhood Class of 2026 at Ajman University.

