Ajman Ruler performs funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulrahman Nuaimi and Fatima Al Nuaimi

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Monday performed the funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and Fatima bint Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi at Sheikh Zayed Mosque.
The prayers were also attended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents.
Following the prayers, mourners offered supplications for the deceased, asking God Almighty to grant them mercy, admit them into His vast Paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon their families.
The two bodies were later laid to rest at Al Jurf Cemetery in Ajman.
