Bakery items and ready meals top shoppers lists amid peak demand
Dubai: With Christmas just days away, shoppers across the UAE are making their final preparations, driving a steady rise in footfall at supermarkets and neighbourhood markets.
Demand is strongest for festive food, bakery items and home décor, as families focus on at-home celebrations and small gatherings.
Retailers say the season has seen a mix of early planning and last-minute buying, with many customers seeking convenience, value, and ready-to-serve options.
Salim MA, Global Operations Director of ADX-listed grocery giant Lulu, said, "LuLu’s in-house kitchen is also seeing strong customer interest, offering freshly prepared festive meals at budget-friendly prices. We have also rolled out special festive offers across stores and exclusive deals for online purchases."
Seasonal food remains the biggest draw this Christmas. Bakery counters across major stores are busy as shoppers pick up plum cakes, cream cakes, chocolates, and traditional festive bakes.
Retailers say products linked to home celebrations — including stuffing ingredients, sweets, and non-alcoholic sparkling drinks — are selling particularly well, reflecting a shift toward at-home hosting rather than dining out.
Convenience is playing a key role in how residents shop this season. Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook festive meals are seeing increased demand, especially among families looking to save time without giving up on traditional Christmas dishes.
Supermarkets report strong interest in prepared festive meals, including roast chicken, turkey, duck, and other classic options, alongside lighter, healthier options.
Retailers say customer behaviour this year shows a balance between careful spending and indulgence. While value remains important, many shoppers are also opting for premium and speciality products for Christmas.
“People are celebrating but also thinking smartly about quality and convenience,” said Kamal Vachani, Partner and Deputy CEO and Group Director of Al Maya Group. He added that speciality bakery items, gift hampers, decorations and festive treats are among the most popular purchases.
Online shopping and click-and-collect services are helping ease store crowds, with more customers ordering festive essentials in advance. Retailers say digital platforms have become an important part of Christmas shopping, particularly for bulk food items and gifts.
“With Christmas and New Year so close together, we’re optimistic that this strong momentum will continue,” Vachani said.
Beyond shopping, the festive atmosphere is being boosted by community carols, live music and social gatherings organised by various associations across the UAE, adding to the seasonal buzz in malls and public spaces.
Retailers say the combination of community events and flexible shopping options has helped keep footfall steady as Christmas approaches.
