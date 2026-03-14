Ramadan Bites & Delights: Decadent Aseeda Basbousa to steal hearts at iftar

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease an oven-proof baking dish with tahina paste for the basbousa.

In a bowl, combine all cake ingredients until you get a smooth, runny mixture.

For the filling, mix all ingredients by hand until well combined.

Pour half of the cake mixture into the baking dish. Spread the filling mixture on top, then cover with the remaining cake mixture. Level it and bake at 180°C.

Meanwhile, for the syrup, combine sugar, corn syrup, honey, water, and lemon juice in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and let the syrup cool slightly. Stir in orange blossom water once cooled.

When the basbousa is fully baked, remove it from the oven and immediately pour the hot syrup over it.