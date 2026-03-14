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Ramadan Bites & Delights: Decadent Aseeda Basbousa to steal hearts at iftar
Food /
Ramadan Bites & Delights
Ramadan Bites & Delights: Decadent Aseeda Basbousa to steal hearts at iftar
Photos & Video: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Ramadan Bites & Delights: Decadent Aseeda Basbousa to steal hearts at iftar

Try this unique dessert with spiced pumpkin and fragrant syrup

Last updated:
A Gulf News Report
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Cuisine:Dessert
Cook time:30-40 minutes
Prep time:25 minutes
Servings:6-8

Ingredients

• 200g yogurt

• 80g desiccated coconut

• 200g Jenan semolina

• 128g milk powder

• 180g sugar

• 250g Jenan sunflower oil

• 1 Jenan egg, large

• 2tsp vanilla Paste

• 2tsp baking powder

• 60ml water

For the filling

• 500g fresh cream

• 4-5 green cardamom, ground

• 10-12 strands of saffron

• 250g pumpkin puree

• 100g sweetened condensed milk

For the syrup

• 100g orange blossom syrup

• 150g granulated sugar

• 50g corn syrup/ glucose syrup

• 50g honey

• 175ml water

• 1tsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

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Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease an oven-proof baking dish with tahina paste for the basbousa.

  • In a bowl, combine all cake ingredients until you get a smooth, runny mixture.

  • For the filling, mix all ingredients by hand until well combined.

  • Pour half of the cake mixture into the baking dish. Spread the filling mixture on top, then cover with the remaining cake mixture. Level it and bake at 180°C.

  • Meanwhile, for the syrup, combine sugar, corn syrup, honey, water, and lemon juice in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until slightly thickened.

  • Remove from heat and let the syrup cool slightly. Stir in orange blossom water once cooled.

  • When the basbousa is fully baked, remove it from the oven and immediately pour the hot syrup over it.

  • Garnish with chopped nuts, dates and dried rose petals before serving.

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