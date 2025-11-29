UAE shoppers make most of White Friday sales to stretch their budgets

Smart choices can help UAE residents turn White Friday deals into long-term value
Dubai: White Friday sales are in full swing across the UAE, stretching from late November into the first few days of December. It mirrors Black Friday in the West, but shoppers here approach it differently.
Amazon.ae, Expedia.ae and other major retailers and online travel operators are rolling out major deals, yet residents are becoming more selective and more strategic. You may notice this shift in your own habits — choosing products that last, add real value or make daily life easier.
These aren’t isolated choices. They reflect clear trends seen across millions of transactions. Joint research from Flowwow and Admitad highlights just how sharply UAE shoppers differ from the regional average.
Across the MENA region, November online purchases rose 10%, but White Friday drove the real climb: GMV — the total value of everything bought online before discounts and fees — jumped 40%, and the number of orders increased 20%. Within this surge, UAE residents stood out for making higher-value purchases without falling into impulse spending.
Average order value, or AOV (the average amount shoppers spend per order), rose across MENA from $33.5 (Dh123) to $38 (Dh140). In the UAE, AOV moved from $95 (Dh349) to $103 (Dh378) — 2.7 times higher than the regional average. Bigger spends here reflect a preference for well-considered purchases that hold up longer and reduce replacement costs.
Electronics spending rose 22%, while fashion climbed 21%. Many residents used White Friday to upgrade work devices, refresh wardrobes or tick off items they’ve planned to buy.
The sharpest growth came from categories tied to daily life. Instead of grabbing eye-catching deals, shoppers focused on home, family and wellbeing. This shift shows a mindset that treats White Friday as a chance to make the coming months smoother and more affordable.
For example, spending on home and garden items climbed 18%. Families also directed more towards children’s items, sports gear, beauty and wellness products. Toys, hobbies and even automotive accessories saw steady growth. When you look at these movements together, a pattern emerges: people are investing in everyday upgrades rather than random sale items that don’t last.
Another telling signal comes from how shoppers saved money. Only 14% relied on coupons, but 21% used cashback and loyalty rewards — tools that add ongoing value. Coupons vanish. Cashback accumulates. It’s a subtle but powerful budgeting shift.
Flowwow’s UAE data reflects the same habits. The platform saw GMV surge 96%, orders rise 72% and average spend reach Dh350. Much of this came from gifting — but gifting done early, thoughtfully and within planned budgets.
Lifestyle and gift items dominated spending this season, with shoppers showing a strong preference for thoughtful, meaningful purchases. Non-floral gifts such as edible bouquets and balloons surged by 180%, while beauty products climbed 150% and confectionery rose 70%.
Home and garden items grew 50%, reflecting a growing interest in practical upgrades and home comfort. Even within gifting categories, certain products stood out: indoor plants jumped 83%, gourmet gift sets soared 285%, and edible bouquets rose 61%, showing how residents leaned into presents that feel personal and festive.
If you’ve ever waited until mid-December and felt the financial pinch, these trends explain why many UAE residents now shop earlier. Buying gifts ahead of the rush spreads spending, prevents panic buys and locks in better prices.
Many UAE residents also use the White Friday period to organise upcoming travel, especially with long booking windows and seasonal rate drops. One example this year includes hotel discounts of up to 50% on Expedia.ae between November 20 and December 2, with stays allowed until December 30, 2026 — a timeline that appeals to travellers planning well in advance.
A spokesperson for Expedia Group Brands observed broader destination choices among UAE travellers this winter, noting: “This winter, UAE travelers are embracing variety like never before, from tropical escapes in Thailand, festive European cities in Madrid and Amsterdam to ski adventures in St. Moritz. To make the most of these trips, timing is key; staying on February 3 or 15 can unlock the best rates, while bundling flights and hotels can save hundreds.”
The range of discounted hotels includes city properties in London and Paris as well as resort stays in Antalya, offering travellers a snapshot of the types of international options often discounted at this time of year.
You can mirror the same habits that now define UAE spending patterns:
Identify what you’ll genuinely need over the next six months — White Friday pricing often beats New Year or Ramadan deals.
Compare marketplace prices first. With 74% of all online purchases in the region happening on marketplaces, competition keeps prices tight.
Use loyalty points and cashback as part of a longer-term savings strategy.
Finalise your holiday gift list early to avoid inflated December prices.
Check long-window travel offers if you have fixed travel plans for 2025 or 2026.
This year’s White Friday is expected to be strong again: UAE GMV may rise 14%, order volumes 11%, and gifting alone could climb 65%. With 65% of the UAE population under 35, digitally native shoppers are driving the market forward. Nearly half of all purchases now happen on mobile, and marketplace activity keeps growing.
For your personal finances, this means the next few days offer prime opportunities — but only if what’s in your cart supports your real needs. What purchases would meaningfully improve your day? Which gifts bring joy without stretching your budget? With the sales still running into the first days of December, you have room to choose value, not noise.
