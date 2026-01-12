Season four will bring some changes behind the scenes as well. Mike White revealed he wanted to shift away from the familiar “waves crashing against rocks” aesthetic, and composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer will not be returning due to creative differences.

Guests at the Château can enjoy a fleet of chauffeured Rolls-Royces to explore the area, or simply unwind in the lush gardens, on the tennis courts, or by the expansive central pool. With all that space, there’s plenty of room for the drama, romance, and intrigue that The White Lotus is known for.

The Château, a five-star Airelles property and a Vogue-listed South of France gem, was originally built as a lavish wedding gift from a wealthy cognac merchant to his daughter. With its hilltop perch overlooking Saint-Tropez Bay, Ramatuelle’s vineyards, and Pampelonne Beach, it has long been a magnet for celebrities and jet-setters seeking the perfect mix of privacy and glamour.

The series premiered at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea during the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The cast quarantined on-site while the production team transformed the resort to fit the show’s story. The property spans 15 acres with ocean views, three pools, three restaurants, a spa, and 383 guest rooms.

Season two transported viewers to the hilltop town of Taormina, Sicily, at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. This historic hotel, once a 14th-century convent, overlooks the Ionian Sea with Mount Etna in the distance. With its clifftop infinity pool, formal gardens, and elegant sea-view rooms, the setting added Mediterranean grandeur to the series. Freed from COVID restrictions, the cast and crew explored nearby towns, vineyards, and beaches, enriching the season’s immersive backdrop.

Thailand provided the lush, tropical setting for season three. The Four Seasons Koh Samui occupies a private peninsula where hillside villas come with private pools and sweeping views of the Gulf of Thailand. The production also shot scenes at other locations across the country, including Anantara Mai Khao Phuket, giving the season a more dynamic sense of place compared to the single-location shoots of the first two seasons.

