After wedding, F1 star Leclerc spotted in a $12m classic Ferrari

Dubai: With just days to go before the new Formula 1 season kicks off in Melbourne, Charles Leclerc has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux.
The newly-weds were later seen driving along Monaco’s coastal roads in a vintage Ferrari, footage of which quickly went viral online. In the clips, 23-year-old Saint Mleux wears a flowing white dress and carries a bouquet, while Leclerc is dressed in a crisp white suit. A small celebratory convoy — three motorbikes and a black Mercedes — followed behind them.
For the special occasion, the Scuderia Ferrari driver selected a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, a rare classic reportedly valued at around $12 million.
Leclerc had only revealed the couple’s engagement in November, posting a series of photos on Instagram captioned “Mr and Mrs Leclerc,” which also included their dog, Leo.
The pair have been linked since early 2023, when they were first spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. Later that year, after Leclerc confirmed he was in a relationship without naming his partner, they made a joint appearance at Wimbledon, publicly confirming their romance.
The 2026 Formula 1 campaign begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, where Leclerc will aim to carry his off-track joy into strong early-season form.