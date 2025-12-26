These 11 luxury hotels opening in 2026 are worth watching

The most anticipated hotel openings of 2026 span palaces, islands, deserts and safaris
Dubai: The definition of “luxury travel” is changing. As hotels by big-name interior designers with outposts of renowned restaurants get copy-pasted all around the world, they’re coming off as overly predictable and even cookie-cutter. With demand at the top end of the luxury travel market higher than ever, hotels have to work harder to stand out. That means the most anticipated hotels for 2026 have one of two things in common: a true independent spirit or an ability to raise the bar in unquestionable ways.
When: January
Where: Palm Beach, Florida
Palm Beach has its fair share of luxury hotels. But the Vineta is the American debut from Oetker Hotels, the European group behind Parisian palace Le Bristol. It’s a brand known for continental elegance, old-world glamour and impeccable service, qualities that aren’t typically native to South Florida. Now it’s setting up shop blocks away from the posh boutiques of Worth Avenue, in a Mediterranean-revival-style building that’s been standing for a hundred years.
Its extensive renovation has made for 41 spacious suites, with bedrooms decorated in soft pastels to fit the building’s heritage and pale-pink exterior. A third will be stocked with Barbara Sturm beauty products, delivering creams and serums to guests’ rooms so they can leave the hotel with not just a tan but also a radiant glow.
Rooms from $1,497.
When: March
Where: Kyoto, Japan
It’s been three decades since homegrown Japanese luxury company Imperial opened a new property. That changes in spring 2026, with its update of a 90-year-old former theater in Kyoto’s famed Gion district. The main building has been respectfully preserved, with elements from the former performance space, including its distinct pillars and window frames, retained as visual focal points. A guests-only rooftop bar offers sweeping views of the cityscape and the lanterns’ glow on the streets below.
The Imperial’s 55 rooms use traditional materials such as Japanese cedar columns and tatami flooring, with design by local firms rather than imported big names, as has become the norm in town. The result is something more subtle, and more faithfully and authentically Japanese than the area’s shiny competition.
From around $1,100.
When: Spring
Where: South of France
When French entrepreneur Paul Ricard purchased Île de Bendor — off the coast of Bandol — in the 1950s, it was just an empty plot. He transformed the stony island into a socialite playground where Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and artist Salvador Dalí would visit. Now the Ricard family is turning its vacation home into a destination for modern luxury travelers. There will be a 93-room hotel but also a little village with three restaurants, four bars, an art gallery and artisan shops open to the public.
Days on the 17-acre island can be spent playing pétanque, relaxing at the 1,200-square-meter (12,900-square-foot) spa or scuba diving (the hotel will have a dive center run in partnership with the Cousteau family). A ten-minute ferry will take guests to the mainland to explore Provencal vineyards, cobblestone villages and the region’s famed farmers markets.
From around $600.
When: Spring
Where: Baja California, Mexico
Ultraluxe Aman is making a splash with its first Mexican hotel, with 18 casitas on a hillside along the quiet east cape of Baja California. Because Aman loyalists are often somewhat reclusive, choosing to hide away in their posh digs, each casita will include expansive views of the Sea of Cortez and the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, plus private pools flanked with plush loungers. The spa, one of the highlights of any Aman resort, will feature a modern temescal (sweat lodge), in a nod to local traditions.
One of the benefits of being here versus bustling Cabo is that the beaches of the east cape are very swimmable, with less strong currents, ideal for days spent exploring the gentle waters. Nearby is a golf course designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones II, as well as 18 acres of organic farms and orchards to explore.
Rates not currently available.
When: Second quarter
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's new Red Sea development are getting fresh competition. It’s here that the kingdom’s royal residence — built in 1943 as the home of the country’s founding father, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, and famous for its art deco architecture — will open to the public as a 70-room hotel. Historic spaces that hosted royal celebrations and state banquets will become reception suites, each one scented with King Saud’s favorite flower, the native Taif rose.
Here the spa is also made up exclusively of private suites, with each treatment room sporting its own changing area, sauna and steam room. And as part of the royal experience, guests will have palace hosts who cater to their every request, within reason.
Rates not currently available.
When: March
Where: Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston has long been beloved for its gracious Southern architecture, miles of white flowering magnolia trees and rich Lowcountry cuisine — but now it’s one of the top 2026 destinations for the ways in which it keeps raising the bar. The Cooper, for instance, will be the first hotel in town to marry all the amenities of an urban resort with a waterfront location, making it feel almost like a beach retreat within the city itself.
Among its draws will be a 7,000-square-foot wellness center, five restaurants and a rooftop infinity pool, plus preferential access to a yearlong chef’s residence by Daniel Humm (of Eleven Madison Park fame) at sibling hotel Charleston Place. And of course, seeing the city from the water will be a unique experience worth prioritising too: Guests will have access to a private marina with cruising vessels to tour the shoreline, as well as a water taxi to Daniel Island.
From $950.
When: Spring
Where: London
London’s wildly competitive hotel market is getting a stellar new entrant, in a landmark building in Mayfair that was formerly home to a prince and a prime minister. The design of the 102 rooms and common spaces will channel the opulence of the Georgian era with intricate original ceiling designs, 19-foot-high ceilings and ornate fireplaces. They’ll overlook King Charles III’s current residence, with windows facing the greenery of the parks.
In keeping with its knack for decadent spas, Auberge is adding a wellness area inspired by ancient Roman bathhouses that’s set to span two floors, including a pair of heated swimming pools — a rarity in central London — and a relaxation area with a firepit. A new Major Food Group restaurant might not be the deciding factor in a booking for New Yorkers, but it will likely make Cambridge House a hot spot for Londoners in a similar way the new Carbone at the Chancery Rosewood has elsewhere in Mayfair.
Rates not yet available.
When: May
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
Cartagena’s hotel scene — mostly composed of boutique spots in the new city, plus one stunning Sofitel behind the historic ramparts — is getting a big luxury upgrade this spring. Four Seasons, a brand still riding its White Lotus high, is taking over (and unifying) eight buildings including a 16th century San Franciscan temple and the 1920s Beaux Arts Club Cartagena, an old social hotbed. Inside will be 131 rooms and eight bars and restaurants, including a speakeasy and a steakhouse.
Guests can sign up for salsa lessons led by professional dancers, then cool down in one of the rooftop’s two swimming pools. As for the rooms, they’ll start at a spacious 388 square feet, many with balconies overlooking the old cloisters. Consider it the best of both worlds: old Colombian charm and all the modern creature comforts.
Rooms from around $800.
When: June
Where: Florence, Italy
La Réserve’s first Italian hotel is located on the Via Santo Spirito, a street lined with Renaissance-era buildings and artisan workshops. It took a meticulous four-year renovation and a collaboration with celebrated designers Gilles & Boissier to transform the 600-year-old palazzo into a luxe hotel, but the result includes frescoed ceilings, ornate tilework, arched windows and the best of Italian craftsmanship, in a nod to the history and art-world heritage that defines Florence.
There are just six standalone apartments in one- to three-bedroom configurations. All have full kitchens and separate living areas, plus access to a gym, library and lounge. Experiences will include Tuscan culinary adventures and the opportunity to play tennis at the owner’s Florentine house, truly making guests feel at home on the city’s storied streets.
Rates not yet available.
When: Fourth quarter
Where: Oman
Rather than a single hotel, this is a trio of ultraluxe lodges forming a circuit — giving guests an easy way to explore an entire country in the most streamlined and amenity-rich way possible. The Malkai will have one tented camp in the sweeping sands of Oman’s desert and another in the coastal farmlands; the final lodge will be up in the jagged Al Hajar Mountains. The camps include spas and marble swimming pools in dramatic shades of dark red and beige. And unlike most hotels, these can’t be booked individually. Instead itineraries spanning all three lodges will last 4 to 10 days.
In a unique twist, guests will get paired with a personal so-called murshid, a butler who doubles as a driver. They’ll guide guests on every leg of their big Omani sojourn, shuttling them from lodge to lodge in Land Rover Defenders and arranging all sorts of adventures along the way, be it dune-bashing in the desert or snorkeling off Oman’s coast.
Rates not yet available.
When: December
Where: Botswana
Singita has made its reputation as the king of five-star safaris without a lodge in Botswana, one of Africa’s most coveted destinations. So safari insiders are eager to see what the company can achieve now that it’s planting its flag in the famed Okavango Delta, a region made up of wildlife-rich islands, lagoons, grasslands and swamps. The specific area Singita has taken on — the privately managed, 400,000-acre Abu concession, where Wilderness Safaris long ran the iconic Abu Camp — teems with herds of elephants, lions and cheetahs. And its topographical diversity lets guests appreciate the animals from many distinct vantages, including wooden mokoro canoes as well as traditional open-top jeeps, offering a wider range of wildlife adventures.
Each of the lodge’s eight tents comes with its own private heated plunge pool, and there are ample outdoor decks to take in the clear skies. Expect a decadent level of luxury, even by the high standards that exist in the bush. As with most of Singita’s latest projects, Elela will have reliable Wi-Fi, in-room wellness treatments and a deep wine cellar for evening tastings. Plus, design will be as bold as the predators in the savannah: Singita’s aesthetic relies heavily on the works of top African artisans, including weavers, textilers and ceramicists who contribute to a colorful and local feel.
All-inclusive rates from $4,500.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox