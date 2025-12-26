These 11 luxury hotels opening in 2026 are worth watching

Rather than a single hotel, this is a trio of ultraluxe lodges forming a circuit — giving guests an easy way to explore an entire country in the most streamlined and amenity-rich way possible. The Malkai will have one tented camp in the sweeping sands of Oman’s desert and another in the coastal farmlands; the final lodge will be up in the jagged Al Hajar Mountains. The camps include spas and marble swimming pools in dramatic shades of dark red and beige. And unlike most hotels, these can’t be booked individually. Instead itineraries spanning all three lodges will last 4 to 10 days.