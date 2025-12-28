At midnight, when the countdown ends and celebrations begin, lighting doesn't just illuminate, it defines. White LEDs can make a space feel sharp and deliberate, whilst yellow LEDs wrap your gathering in warmth and togetherness. There's no universal right or wrong, only tone and intention. And on one of the most photographed nights of the year, the light you choose becomes part of your story, one you, your friends and your camera roll will remember long after the confetti settles.