Savor the Flavors: A culinary journey through exquisite dessert recipes

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a baking dish. Beat the eggs and sugar until pale and fluffy. Stir in milk, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in flour and baking powder until just combined. Pour the batter into the baking dish and bake for about 25–30 minutes until the cake springs back when touched. Whisk together evaporated milk, condensed milk, cream and rosewater. While the cake is still warm, pierce it gently with a fork and pour the milk mixture evenly over the surface. Refrigerate for at least two hours so the cake absorbs the liquid. Spread whipped cream on top and finish with crushed pistachios and rose petals before serving.