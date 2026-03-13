Savor the Flavors: A culinary journey through exquisite dessert recipes

Saffron, rose, pistachio and dates bring fragrance and colour to five celebratory dishes
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Chilling time: 2 hours | Serves: 8
For the cake
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ cup sugar
3 eggs
½ cup milk
¼ cup melted butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
For the milk soak
1 cup evaporated milk
½ cup condensed milk
½ cup cream
1 tsp rosewater
For topping
1 cup whipped cream
½ cup crushed pistachios
Dried rose petals (optional)
Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a baking dish. Beat the eggs and sugar until pale and fluffy. Stir in milk, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in flour and baking powder until just combined. Pour the batter into the baking dish and bake for about 25–30 minutes until the cake springs back when touched. Whisk together evaporated milk, condensed milk, cream and rosewater. While the cake is still warm, pierce it gently with a fork and pour the milk mixture evenly over the surface. Refrigerate for at least two hours so the cake absorbs the liquid. Spread whipped cream on top and finish with crushed pistachios and rose petals before serving.
Buttery biscuits perfumed with cardamom and topped with pistachios.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Chilling time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 18 minutes | Makes: about 20 cookies
1 cup butter, softened
½ cup icing sugar
2 cups flour
1 tsp ground cardamom
½ cup crushed pistachios
Cream butter and icing sugar until smooth and pale. Add flour and cardamom and mix until a soft dough forms. Shape the dough into a log, wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes. Slice the dough into rounds and place on a lined baking tray. Press crushed pistachios gently onto the tops. Bake at 170°C for 15–18 minutes until lightly golden around the edges. Allow to cool before serving.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Serves: 8
1½ cups semolina
½ cup sugar
½ cup yoghurt
½ cup melted butter
1 tsp baking powder
For the syrup
¾ cup honey
½ cup water
1 tsp orange blossom water
For topping
¼ cup sliced almonds
Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a baking dish.
Mix semolina, sugar, yoghurt, melted butter and baking powder until smooth. Spread the batter evenly in the baking dish. Score lightly into diamond shapes and place an almond slice on each piece. Bake for about 30 minutes until golden. Meanwhile heat honey and water in a saucepan until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in orange blossom water. Pour the warm syrup evenly over the hot cake and allow it to soak before serving.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 35 minutes | Serves: 6
1 cup chopped dates
1 cup boiling water
1 tsp baking soda
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup butter, softened
2 eggs
1 cup flour
½ cup chopped walnuts
For the sauce
½ cup cream
½ cup brown sugar
3 tbsp butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
Place the chopped dates in a bowl and pour boiling water over them. Stir in baking soda and allow the mixture to soften for about 10 minutes. Cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Fold in the flour, the softened date mixture and walnuts until well combined.
Pour the batter into a greased baking dish and bake at 180°C for about 30–35 minutes until set. For the sauce, heat cream, brown sugar and butter in a small saucepan until thick and glossy. Stir in vanilla. Serve the warm pudding drizzled generously with the caramel sauce.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Marination time: 1 hour | Cook time: 40 minutes | Serves: 4
4 chicken thighs or drumsticks
1 cup yoghurt
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp turmeric
½ tsp cumin
Pinch saffron soaked in 2 tbsp warm water
Salt and pepper
For the rice
2 cups basmati rice
2½ cups chicken stock
2 tbsp butter
1 small onion, sliced
½ cup toasted almonds
1 tsp cardamom powder
Combine yoghurt, garlic, turmeric, cumin and saffron water. Season with salt and pepper and coat the chicken well. Marinate for at least one hour. Roast the chicken at 200°C for about 35–40 minutes until golden and cooked through. For the rice, melt butter in a saucepan and sauté the onion until lightly golden. Add the rice and cardamom and stir for a minute. Pour in the stock, cover and cook until the rice is tender and fluffy. Stir in toasted almonds just before serving. Arrange the rice on a large platter and place the roasted chicken on top.